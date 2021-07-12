checkAd

First Abu Dhabi Bank and State Street Announce Strategic Alliance

First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC (FAB) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) today announced a new strategic alliance that leverages FAB’s regional securities services expertise, incorporating the largest direct custody network in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and State Street’s global strength and capabilities.

The alliance will create a full-service enterprise offering for institutional investors in the region. It will provide MENA investors with extensive reach into more than 100 markets around the world, an unrivalled product range servicing all major listed and unlisted asset classes, delivered by in-country client service teams in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and Egypt.

Clients will have access to State Street’s full suite of front, middle and back office capabilities, in addition to its extensive data management and analytics solutions, which seamlessly integrate with FAB’s regionalised suite of securities services products, local expertise and regional direct custody network.

Hana Al Rostamani, Group Chief Executive Officer of FAB, commented: “The Middle East investment landscape is distinctive with some of world’s largest sovereign wealth funds alongside a diverse range of private investment institutions. These investors require access to sophisticated investment tools and solutions across both their MENA and global investments. The alliance between FAB and State Street creates a unique platform, delivering leading capabilities across the entire investment value chain that cater for the characteristics of regional and global investments. We are excited to showcase how this will elevate investment servicing in the region.”

Ron O’Hanley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of State Street, commented, “This partnership between FAB and State Street presents a unique proposition for MENA investors and those who invest in the region. Clients are looking for financially secure and operationally resilient partners who can manage the non-core elements of their business, helping to deliver operational efficiencies, reduce costs, mitigate risks and navigate complex regulation. They also desire to access global best practices and scale and a partner who understands the local challenges and constraints they face, and one who has the flexibility to seamlessly adapt to these changes. By leveraging the best of both global and regional expertise offered by the collaboration of our two organisations, we will provide a truly customised and flexible service model that proactively drives innovative solutions to meet our clients’ needs.”

