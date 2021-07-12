checkAd

Omnicell Appoints Edward Bousa to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.07.2021, 14:31  |  42   |   |   

Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq:OMCL), a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for health systems and pharmacies, today announced it has increased its number of board seats from 9 to 10, and has appointed Edward P. Bousa to fill the newest seat of the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Bousa will serve as an independent director and as a member of the Board’s Corporate Governance Committee.

Mr. Bousa is a renowned value portfolio manager who brings nearly four decades of experience in institutional asset management, including 20 years at Wellington Management Company, a leading investment management firm. Prior to his retirement in 2020, Mr. Bousa led an equity team managing funds with $130 billion in combined equity and fixed income assets, including the Vanguard Wellington Fund, across a range of sectors, including healthcare. Under his leadership, funds ranked in the top decile or quartile of the Lipper Rating System for 3, 5, 10 and 15-year periods, and the Vanguard Wellington Fund achieved Five Star Morningstar status over each of his last 16 years. Mr. Bousa served on Wellington’s Executive Committee during the Great Recession and played a strong role in the firm’s resilience during this challenging period. More recently, he was a vocal advocate for advancing the firm’s significant Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives. Prior to Wellington, he served as Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Putnam Investments and as Portfolio Manager at Fidelity Investments.

“We are pleased to welcome Ed to the Omnicell Board of Directors,” said Randall Lipps, Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Founder of Omnicell. “With decades of proven leadership in the financial community and as an early proponent of ESG initiatives, Ed’s experience complements and strengthens our Board. We look forward to benefitting from Ed’s unique perspective and independent viewpoint as we work to advance the Autonomous Pharmacy and deliver on our mission to improve health outcomes and increase efficiencies within the markets we address.”

The addition of Mr. Bousa to Omnicell’s Board is part of the Board’s ongoing refreshment process, which has resulted in the addition of two highly qualified new directors since 2019. With Mr. Bousa’s appointment, Omnicell’s Board now includes 8 independent directors, including a Lead Independent Director. Collectively, Omnicell’s directors bring a broad range of skills and experience that enhance the Board’s ability to effectively fulfill its governance and oversight responsibilities.

