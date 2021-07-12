GTEC Completes Rebrand to Avant Brands and Debuts on the Toronto Stock Exchange

Kelowna, BC, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avant Brands Inc. (formerly GTEC Holdings Ltd., or GTEC Cannabis Co.) (TSX: AVNT) (OTCQB: GGTTF) (FRA: 1BUP) (“Avant” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed its rebrand and name change from GTEC Holdings Ltd. to Avant Brands Inc. and has graduated from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) to the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”).



“Our team has worked relentlessly since 2017 to expand our business into a company with multiple licenced cannabis production and processing facilities with two premiere cannabis brands sold across multiple provinces and territories in Canada,” said Norton Singhavon, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “Today, our rebrand to Avant Brands and graduation to the TSX represents a new chapter in our evolution, and an opportunity to increase our profile and opportunities in the highly competitive North American cannabis market.”



