GTEC Completes Rebrand to Avant Brands and Debuts on the Toronto Stock Exchange
Kelowna, BC, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avant Brands Inc. (formerly GTEC Holdings Ltd., or GTEC Cannabis Co.) (TSX: AVNT) (OTCQB: GGTTF) (FRA: 1BUP) (“Avant” or the
“Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed its rebrand and name change from GTEC Holdings Ltd. to Avant Brands Inc. and has graduated from the TSX Venture Exchange
(“TSXV”) to the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”).
“Our team has worked relentlessly since 2017 to expand our business into a company with multiple licenced cannabis production and processing facilities with two premiere cannabis brands sold across multiple provinces and territories in Canada,” said Norton Singhavon, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “Today, our rebrand to Avant Brands and graduation to the TSX represents a new chapter in our evolution, and an opportunity to increase our profile and opportunities in the highly competitive North American cannabis market.”
The Company’s common shares and common share purchase warrants expiring March 30, 2024 are now trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AVNT and AVNT.WT, respectively. In conjunction with its up-listing on the TSX, the common shares and warrants have also been voluntarily delisted from the TSX Venture.
The new CUSIP numbers assigned to the Company's common shares and warrants on the TSX are 05353D103 and CA05353D1033, respectively. No further action is required to be taken by shareholders or warrant holders of the Company in connection with the name change and graduation.
OTCQX Graduation
As previously reported on July 9, 2021, the Company was expected to commence trading on the OTCQX Best Market (“OTCQX”) today. As a result of minor delays, the Company is expected to commence trading on the OTCQX in the coming days and will continue to trade on the OTCQB under the symbol GGTTF until further notice. A news release will be disseminated upon the commencement of trading on the OTCQX.
About Avant Brands Inc.
Avant is an innovative and sector leading producer of high-quality, handcrafted cannabis products. Avant has multiple licensed and operational production facilities across Canada, which produce Avant’s highly sought-after consumer brands across medical and recreational channels.
