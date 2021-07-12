EVmo Announces Closing of $15 Million Debt Financing to Drive Fleet and Market Expansion

Commitment of $15 million to EVmo by Energy Impact Partners LP

Immediate initial purchase and deployment of vehicles; endeavoring to deploy 10,000 vehicles over the next 18-24 months

Strategic expansion within existing seven North American markets, and expansions planned beyond those markets

Plans to add Electric Vehicles (EVs) to the platform, taking the overall fleet composition of EVs to more than 20%

EIP incorporates ESG themes in their investment analyses and decision-making processes

EIP invests in companies that directly reduce carbon emissions

"We believe that our strategic alliance with Energy Impact Partners will facilitate EVmo’s growth across major US markets. As many as 500 fleet units will be added to our platform and deployed immediately, including the addition of more EVs, improving our EV car mix to 20%, with the objective to ultimately be a fully EV company. With further financing we will endeavor to deploy 10,000 vehicles over an 18 - 24 month period,” commented Stephen Sanchez, CEO of EVmo.

At the margin, every $10 million in debt and or equity capital raised should enable the Company to purchase approximately 4,000 vehicles with an 85%/15% car to van mix. This should translate to approximately $80 million in annual revenue for every $10 million of capital raised at the margin. The Company anticipates scaling to a 25% EBITDA margin.

Terren Peizer, EVmo’s Executive Chairman of the Board, added, “This financing is truly remarkable as it was accomplished in the absence of an equity capital raise. We have continually said that we will lean on debt and other non-dilutive financing in addition to equity capital. This is a high EBITDA model that supports debt financing that we believe will create proportionately greater returns to shareholders.”

Harry Giovani, CEO and Managing Partner of EIP Credit Strategies, "As part of Energy Impact Partners focus on mobility being an instrumental sector leading the energy transition, we are excited to announce our investment and partnership with EVmo. Through our financing, CEO Stephen Sanchez together with the EVmo team will be able to further scale the Company’s electric fleet – providing an essential and transformational product to the electric gig-economy.”