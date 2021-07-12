checkAd

Kelly Names Simons Chief Digital Officer

TROY, Mich., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly, a global leader in providing workforce solutions, today announced the appointment of Darren Simons as Chief Digital Officer. In this position, Darren has responsibility for leading an enterprise digitization roadmap, driving digital innovation that transforms and optimizes Kelly’s business processes, developing new tech-enabled customer and candidate-facing solutions, creating new business models, and improving both internal and external digital experiences. He reports directly to Kelly President and CEO Peter Quigley.

With a strong track record of driving digital innovation as well as leading enterprise-wide technology adoption and business transformation, Darren brings a wealth of technology and industry knowledge to Kelly’s global portfolio. “Darren’s impressive combination of business and technology experience makes him the ideal candidate to lead Kelly’s digital strategy, including continuous assessment and identification of emerging opportunities,” said Quigley. “The pandemic has accelerated digital adoption across every industry, and it’s now more important than ever to align our progressive digital approach with our business strategy.”

With more than 25 years of global services and technology experience, Darren has held general management, innovation and other executive leadership positions at industry leading companies such as Manpower, Allegis, CDI and Cielo. "Kelly’s commitment to innovation, service excellence and talent make it a highly attractive place to work," said Darren. "I am excited to help Kelly transform how companies manage rapidly shifting workforce demands and talent complexity in the digital age and creating “what’s next” in the world of work.”

Darren holds an MBA with distinction from the Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University and has also completed executive education programs at the IMD Business School in Lausanne, Switzerland and at the University of Wisconsin Lubar School of Business.

A sought-after speaker, he frequently presents on the topics of global business strategy, innovation, technology enabled services and human capital services.

About Kelly
Kelly connects talented people to companies in need of their skills in areas including Science, Engineering, Education, Office, Contact Center, Light Industrial, and more. We’re always thinking about what’s next in the evolving world of work, and we help people ditch the script on old ways of thinking and embrace the value of all workstyles in the workplace. We directly employ nearly 370,000 people around the world, and we connect thousands more with work through our global network of talent suppliers and partners in our outsourcing and consulting practice. Visit kellyservices.com and let us help with what’s next for you.

