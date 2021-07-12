checkAd

Former Gilead Sciences Executive Amy E. Flood Joins Corcept Therapeutics as Chief Human Resources and Communications Officer

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT), a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of drugs to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders by modulating the effects of the hormone cortisol, today announced that Amy Flood has joined the company as Chief Human Resources and Communications Officer.

“I’m very pleased to welcome Amy to our executive team,” said Joseph K. Belanoff, MD, Corcept’s Chief Executive Officer. “She played a key role in building the talented teams that enabled Gilead Sciences’ great success. Her proven communications skills and her ability to attract, engage and retain talented employees will help us meet the challenges Corcept faces as we expand our commercial business and develop our growing portfolio of selective cortisol modulators.”

Ms. Flood has nearly 25 years of experience in team development and communications in the biotech industry. She previously spent 21 years at Gilead Sciences, most recently as Senior Vice President, Public Affairs, where she led a global team responsible for corporate brand, employee communications, product public relations, advocacy and philanthropy. While at Gilead she also led company-wide efforts to expand professional development opportunities for women, a targeted team mentoring and development initiative, and multiple programs focused on diversity, equity and inclusion. Prior to joining Gilead, Amy worked in healthcare public relations in New York, before relocating to San Francisco in 1998 to help establish her firm’s west coast operations. 

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept is a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of drugs to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders by modulating the effects of the hormone cortisol. Korlym was the first drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for patients with Cushing’s syndrome. Corcept has discovered a large portfolio of proprietary compounds that selectively modulate the effects of cortisol. The company owns extensive United States and foreign intellectual property covering the composition of its selective cortisol modulators and the use of cortisol modulators to treat a variety of serious disorders.

