checkAd

Inotiv Acquires Genetic Toxicology Assets from MilliporeSigma’s BioReliance portfolio

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.07.2021, 14:33  |  51   |   |   

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) (the “Company”, “We”, “Our” or “Inotiv”), a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services, today announced that the Company has acquired key genetic toxicology assets from MilliporeSigma’s BioReliance portfolio, including standard operating procedures, stock cultures, historic control data and client list. While Inotiv did not disclose the specific financial terms, the transaction consists of a sales-based royalty agreement and does not require upfront funding from the Company.

Robert Leasure, Jr., President and CEO of Inotiv, commented, “This transaction with MilliporeSigma adds genetic toxicology to our suite of internal capabilities. We now have assembled in-house all of the critical nonclinical services necessary to support our clients’ goals of advancing to human clinical trials.”

MilliporeSigma is discontinuing their Genetic Toxicology operations. The agreement with Inotiv is designed to ensure continuity of services for existing clients. Inotiv also plans to offer employment to certain MilliporeSigma employees who otherwise may have been displaced.

To facilitate entry into the genetic toxicology business, Inotiv also announced that Gopala Krishna, PhD, MBA, has joined Inotiv as Senior Vice President, Genetic Toxicology, to lead the Company’s genetic toxicology service offering. Dr. Krishna is a Diplomate, American Board of Toxicology, a Fellow of the Academy of Toxicological Sciences, and has over three decades of pharmaceutical industry experience as a drug discovery and development nonclinical leader at large and small Pharma companies, such as Pfizer, Abbott Labs, MGI Pharma, Enzon, and Supernus. He has also served as Professor (Adjunct) at the University of Michigan teaching Pharmacology & Toxicology in the School of Public Health, Ann Arbor, MI. Most recently he served as Principal Consultant - Nonclinical at PAREXEL International. Currently, he is the President of National Capital Area Chapter (NCAC) of Society of Toxicology (SOT) and has been a contributing senior member of the Environmental Mutagenesis and Genomics (Genetic Toxicology) Society (EMGS) for over 35 years.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Inotiv Acquires Genetic Toxicology Assets from MilliporeSigma’s BioReliance portfolio WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) (the “Company”, “We”, “Our” or “Inotiv”), a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
2021: A year of transition for Atos
Bone Therapeutics appoints Anne Leselbaum, MD as Chief Medical Officer
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of July 1, 2021
New governance for McPhy
NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS OF INNATE PHARMA AS OF JULY 1, 2021
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announces spud of Tie-4 and an operational ...
Kyahn Williamson Joins Telix to Lead Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Goliath Drills Significant Quartz-Sulphide Veining Over 57.5 Meters* in Inaugural Drill Hole on the ...
Vow ASA: Vow ex.rights to consideration shares in Vow Green Metals AS today
Kinnevik: Interim report 1 January – 30 June 2021
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Teleflex Announces Real-World Clinical Data Presentations of the UroLift System at the 36th Annual ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board