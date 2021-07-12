checkAd

Gecina Information Notice Concerning the Early Redemption of a Bond Issue Due to Mature in June 2024

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.07.2021, 14:38  |  16   |   |   

Regulatory News:

As announced on June 30, Gecina (Paris;GFC) will proceed with the early redemption on July 16, 2021 of all of the 2.00% bonds due to mature on June 17, 2024, issued on June 17, 2015 (ISIN: FR0012790327), in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Base Prospectus dated March 16, 2015, approved by the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) with

no. 15-090. The nominal amount of the bonds redeemed represents 377.8 million euros.

The amount of the early redemption has been calculated, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Base Prospectus dated March 16, 2015, by the calculation agent, Société Générale Securities Services. This amount will represent 107,445.51 euros per 100,000 euro bond, plus 158.90 euros for the interest accrued through to the redemption date (excluded). The reference Bund rate observed by the calculation agent at 11:00 CET is -0.723%.

The bonds redeemed will be delisted from Euronext Paris on July 16, 2021.

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe’s leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 19.7 billion euros at end-2020.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: “Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces”. For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our program setting out our solidarity-based commitments to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, CAC 40 ESG and Euronext 100 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability benchmarks and rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS ESG and CDP).

www.gecina.fr

Gecina Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gecina Information Notice Concerning the Early Redemption of a Bond Issue Due to Mature in June 2024 Regulatory News: As announced on June 30, Gecina (Paris;GFC) will proceed with the early redemption on July 16, 2021 of all of the 2.00% bonds due to mature on June 17, 2024, issued on June 17, 2015 (ISIN: FR0012790327), in accordance with the terms …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
EA SPORTS Introduces FIFA 22 With Next-Gen HyperMotion Technology, Bringing Football’s Most ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Home Point Capital Inc. Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Tilray Shareholders Vote “FOR” All ...
Maxar Completes Power and Propulsion Element Preliminary Design Review
Titan Medical Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.07.21Gecina and Latham & Watkins Sign a New Lease for 45-47 rue Saint-Dominique in Paris’ 7th Arrondissement
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21Gecina: Information Notice Concerning the Early Redemption of a Bond Issue Due to Mature in June 2024
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21Gecina Welcomes a Café Joyeux Inclusive cafe-restaurant at 1 Madeleine in Paris
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.06.21Gecina Successfully Raises €500m With a 15-year Green Bond Issue Based on a Coupon of 0.875%
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.06.21Gecina Launches a New 15-year Green Bond Issue and Announces Its Intention to Proceed at the Same Time With the Early Redemption of Its Bond Issue Maturing in June 2024
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.06.21Gecina Signs a Reservation Agreement for a 113-apartment Project at the Heart of Bordeaux
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.06.21YouFirst Campus Opens a New Residence in Ivry-sur-Seine and Unveils Its New Website
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten