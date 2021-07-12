Abaxx and ACX to host SmarterMarkets webcast on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets
TORONTO, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc., (NEO:ABXX) (OTCQX:ABXXF) (“Abaxx” or the “Company”), a financial technology (fintech) company, majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte. Ltd., the Abaxx Commodity
Exchange, and producer of the SmarterMarkets Podcast, will participate in a SmarterMarkets public webcast to discuss emerging trends in voluntary carbon-offset markets following a
recent framework report published on July 8 2021 by the Mark Carney-led Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Market (“TSVCM”).
SmarterMarkets will host the webcast with Zoom webinars (login details below), inviting Abaxx shareholders and general market participants who are interested to learn more about the rapidly evolving market opportunity for voluntary carbon offsets. The webinar will feature industry leading experts including: Bill Pazos, Co-Founder and COO of AirCarbon (“ACX”) and TSVCM advisor, Bruce Tozer, Abaxx Senior Carbon Market advisor, Andy Ertel, CEO of Evolution Markets and Chief Investment Officer of Evolution Environmental Asset Management LP, and Peter Fusaro, Senior Partner, ESG, Oxford Global Accelerated Ventures.
SmarterMarkets is a digital media platform for leading long-form discussions on the energy transition and carbon market development. Previous guests including Jeff Currie and Robert Friedland contributed valuable insights on carbon trading and ESG externality pricing of commodities. In Episode-16, Bill Pazos delivered a comprehensive primer on the past and future of voluntary carbon offset markets, and a feature interview with Daniel Yergin will expand on these and other global economic shifting themes in a forthcoming episode.
The webcast will be recorded and will be publicly available on Abaxx’s Investor Relations website at investors.abaxx.tech.
Conference Call Details:
|DATE
|Tuesday, July 13th, 2021
|TIME
|09:00 AM Eastern Time
|LOCATION
|
Abaxx Technologies Zoom Webinar
Registration is required. Event is limited to the first 1000 registrants.
https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_59NCsmHLSmSLV20PAOXb7w
|QUESTIONS
|Please note that the webinar will be muted to all participants excluding the hosts and speakers. To submit questions, please email ahead of time to: ir@abaxx.tech.
About Abaxx Technologies
0 Kommentare