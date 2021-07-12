Abaxx and ACX to host SmarterMarkets webcast on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets

TORONTO, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc., (NEO:ABXX) (OTCQX:ABXXF) (“Abaxx” or the “Company”), a financial technology (fintech) company, majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte. Ltd., the Abaxx Commodity Exchange, and producer of the SmarterMarkets Podcast, will participate in a SmarterMarkets public webcast to discuss emerging trends in voluntary carbon-offset markets following a recent framework report published on July 8 2021 by the Mark Carney-led Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Market (“TSVCM”) .



SmarterMarkets will host the webcast with Zoom webinars (login details below), inviting Abaxx shareholders and general market participants who are interested to learn more about the rapidly evolving market opportunity for voluntary carbon offsets. The webinar will feature industry leading experts including: Bill Pazos, Co-Founder and COO of AirCarbon (“ACX”) and TSVCM advisor, Bruce Tozer, Abaxx Senior Carbon Market advisor, Andy Ertel, CEO of Evolution Markets and Chief Investment Officer of Evolution Environmental Asset Management LP, and Peter Fusaro, Senior Partner, ESG, Oxford Global Accelerated Ventures.