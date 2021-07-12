checkAd

Lucky Minerals Systematic Sampling of Outcrop Averages 3.06 g/t Gold Over 4.0 Metres at Wayka

Autor: Accesswire
12.07.2021, 14:45  |  39   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY)(OTC PINK:LKMNF)(FRA:LKY) ('Lucky' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has received sample assay results from its ongoing work at the Wayka epithermal gold discovery …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY)(OTC PINK:LKMNF)(FRA:LKY) ('Lucky' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has received sample assay results from its ongoing work at the Wayka epithermal gold discovery at its 100% owned 55,000 hectare Fortuna Property ('Fortuna'). Systematic sampling has returned up to 5.87 g/t gold with an average of 3.06 g/t over 4.0 metres. (See below for further detail).

Wayka lies along an elevated ridge that trends northeast with elevations ranging from approximately 3,600 meters to 3,700 meters above sea level and is bound to the East by the El Buitre Porphyry and to the West by the Emma Porphyry. Lucky's exploration team has continued with geological mapping and sampling at Wayka. Terraspec analyses of rock samples taken from the southern zone of Wayka has outlined an area of advanced argillic alteration, the higher temperature alteration minerals, with outcrops of vuggy silica that measures approximately 800 meters by 1,000 meters and remains open to the south.

Following up the 4.15 g/t panel sample to confirm potential feeder zone
At the Southern part of the advanced argillic zone a panel sample returned 4.15 g/t gold (See News Release dated June 17, 2021). This sample was identified to be part of a breccia structure, a 'feeder' which is comprised of millimetric up to centimetric subrounded fragments of quartz and diverse lithic fragments in an aphanitic silica rich ground matrix with stains of goethite and limonite.

Up to 5.87g/t gold and an average of 3.06 g/t in 4.0 m of systematic sampling
A nearby area of siliceous outcrop was targeted for systematic sampling. The first field visit has sampled systematically 4 metres across a partially exposed siliceous outcrop and one of the samples returned up to 5.87 g/t gold from a siliceous volcanic breccia which is believed to be a 'feeder' with an elongated geometry. The attitude, width and continuity of this structure is currently being determined by field crews.

The average gold grade across 4 meters (includes wall rock) averages 3.06 g/t gold and for the breccia structure of 3 meters averages 3.50 g/t gold. Please see table below. To view larger image of the table please click here.

Foto: Accesswire

A total of 3 samples were taken from this "feeder" zone which is mostly covered by topsoil and grasses. Also, a wall rock sample of clay altered rhyolite was sampled. Please see photograph below. To view a larger image please click here.

Seite 1 von 4
Lucky Minerals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lucky Minerals Systematic Sampling of Outcrop Averages 3.06 g/t Gold Over 4.0 Metres at Wayka VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY)(OTC PINK:LKMNF)(FRA:LKY) ('Lucky' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has received sample assay results from its ongoing work at the Wayka epithermal gold discovery …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Wins 'Energy Tech Innovator' Award at WE3 Summit
HIVE Buys 3,019 High Performance Bitcoin Miners Increasing Production By 46% Immediately
Tinka Triples Property at Ayawilca With Acquisition of the Silvia Copper Project
Chilean Metals is Now Power Nickel (PNPN:TSXV)
Orosur Mining Inc Announces Investor Webinar
Nuran Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $11,065,433 and ...
Critical Elements Retains Ex-Rockwood Lithium Expert for its Hydroxide Engineering Market Study
REPEAT - HIVE Buys 3,019 High Performance Bitcoin Miners Increasing Production By 46% Immediately
DigiMax Global Solutions Provides 2021 Q2 Corporate Review and Q3 Outlook
SUIC Midas Touch Announce the Opening of Its U.S. Branch in New York, Targets Local Established ...
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
GABY Inc. Further Strengthens its Board of Directors with the Appointment of Loreto Grimaldi
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
BOTS INC Advances Tokenomics of Its Premier Cryptocurrency in the Emerging Decentralized Finance ...
HEICO Corporation to Acquire Two Advanced Aerospace & Defense Manufacturers
Halberd Corporation CEO Letter
Educational Paper on Rethinking Cybersecurity in a Quantum World
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
24.06.21Lucky Minerals Receives New Assays for Macuche and Trench Samples Assay 0.33 G/T Gold Over 20.0 Meters
Accesswire | Analysen
17.06.21Lucky Minerals Extends Wayka Alteration Zone 500 Meters to the South and Samples Up to 4.15 g/t Gold
Accesswire | Analysen