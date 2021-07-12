Lucky Minerals Systematic Sampling of Outcrop Averages 3.06 g/t Gold Over 4.0 Metres at Wayka

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY)(OTC PINK:LKMNF)(FRA:LKY) ('Lucky' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has received sample assay results from its ongoing work at the Wayka epithermal gold discovery …

Wayka lies along an elevated ridge that trends northeast with elevations ranging from approximately 3,600 meters to 3,700 meters above sea level and is bound to the East by the El Buitre Porphyry and to the West by the Emma Porphyry. Lucky's exploration team has continued with geological mapping and sampling at Wayka. Terraspec analyses of rock samples taken from the southern zone of Wayka has outlined an area of advanced argillic alteration, the higher temperature alteration minerals, with outcrops of vuggy silica that measures approximately 800 meters by 1,000 meters and remains open to the south.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY)(OTC PINK:LKMNF)(FRA:LKY) (' Lucky ' or the ' Company ') is pleased to announce it has received sample assay results from its ongoing work at the Wayka epithermal gold discovery at its 100% owned 55,000 hectare Fortuna Property ('Fortuna'). Systematic sampling has returned up to 5.87 g/t gold with an average of 3.06 g/t over 4.0 metres. (See below for further detail).

Following up the 4.15 g/t panel sample to confirm potential feeder zone

At the Southern part of the advanced argillic zone a panel sample returned 4.15 g/t gold (See News Release dated June 17, 2021). This sample was identified to be part of a breccia structure, a 'feeder' which is comprised of millimetric up to centimetric subrounded fragments of quartz and diverse lithic fragments in an aphanitic silica rich ground matrix with stains of goethite and limonite.

Up to 5.87g/t gold and an average of 3.06 g/t in 4.0 m of systematic sampling

A nearby area of siliceous outcrop was targeted for systematic sampling. The first field visit has sampled systematically 4 metres across a partially exposed siliceous outcrop and one of the samples returned up to 5.87 g/t gold from a siliceous volcanic breccia which is believed to be a 'feeder' with an elongated geometry. The attitude, width and continuity of this structure is currently being determined by field crews.

The average gold grade across 4 meters (includes wall rock) averages 3.06 g/t gold and for the breccia structure of 3 meters averages 3.50 g/t gold. Please see table below. To view larger image of the table please click here.

Foto: Accesswire

A total of 3 samples were taken from this "feeder" zone which is mostly covered by topsoil and grasses. Also, a wall rock sample of clay altered rhyolite was sampled. Please see photograph below. To view a larger image please click here.