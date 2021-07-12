checkAd

Recruiter.com Acquires Uncubed's Technology Solutions Business

Autor: Accesswire
HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), an on-demand recruiting platform, today announced the acquisition of the Technology Solutions Division of Uncubed, a leading recruiting technology company. The purchase brings the software and team behind Uncubed's talent community and candidate engagement platforms to Recruiter.com.

The acquisition includes Uncubed's Finalist, an online marketplace for sourcing and screening diverse early-professional software and data candidates, and a tech-driven alternative to traditional offline campus recruiting. Additionally, Recruiter.com will add Uncubed's job board technology and candidate engagement platform which includes Mediabistro, the leading job board and professional community for media, content, and creative professionals.

"The acquisition of Uncubed's Technology Solutions business brings proprietary recruiting technology, significant clients including NBC and Penguin Random House - and a candidate network exceeding one million users to Recruiter.com," said Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com. "Having a significant foothold in software and data skill sets and in the media sector, we believe the acquisition will be a tremendous growth driver for the expansion of our on-demand recruiting solutions."

About the acquisition, Chris Johnson, CEO of the Uncubed Group, said, "Recruiter.com is helping to transform recruiting and hiring into an online and on-demand function in a world where the sharp adoption of virtual recruiting and online sourcing driven by Covid is here to stay. We believe our technology and online candidate reach will accelerate this mission and are proud to be part of the Recruiter.com growth story."

Recruiter.com welcomes the Uncubed team to Recruiter.com, including talented staff in technology development, product management, sales, and customer support. Chris Johnson, CEO of Uncubed, joins Recruiter.com as SVP of Marketplace. Before co-founding Uncubed, Chris held leadership and financial roles at companies including i-transfer, Arsenal Capital, Cerberus Capital, and William Blair. In addition, he has advised high-growth technology startups, including Aura Frames and PerkSpot, and has served on the board of directors for multiple technology and industrial companies.

