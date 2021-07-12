Minerals Technologies Announces Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) (“MTI” or “the Company”) announced today that it will release results for its second quarter ended July 4, 2021 on Thursday, July 29, 2021 after the market close. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results.



The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed at Minerals Technologies’ website at www.mineralstech.com. To listen to the call, go to the MTI website and click on "Investor Relations," then click on "Quarterly Results & Conference Calls."