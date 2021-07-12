Motorola Solutions Publishes 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI), a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics, today released its 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report . The report highlights the company’s progress in advancing its environmental, social and corporate governance (“ESG”) initiatives and reflects the collective contributions of the company’s 18,000 employees around the world.

Motorola Solutions' Corporate Responsibility Report (Photo: Business Wire)

“The challenges of 2020 fueled a passion for our purpose – to help people be their best in the moments that matter – and I couldn’t be more proud of our employees’ efforts to bring our purpose to life,” said Greg Brown, Chairman and CEO of Motorola Solutions. “Throughout the past year, our team worked to ensure our customers had the technology they needed on the front lines while continuing to innovate and give back to our communities. We’ve made great progress, and I look forward to the important work ahead as we aim to ensure a better, more equitable and safer world for all.”

In 2020, Motorola Solutions focused its corporate responsibility efforts around:

Prioritizing the health and safety of its employees during COVID-19, enabling them to continue delivering essential mission-critical solutions and services to the company’s hero customers on the front lines, including medical workers and first responders.

Building on its commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), signing the “CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion” pledge, hiring a chief diversity officer and conducting an enterprise-wide DEI assessment to further strengthen the company’s commitment to fostering a culture where fairness and belonging are core to the business.

Strengthening its environmental strategy, achieving an 8.1% absolute decrease in Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions compared to 2019, and a 39.7% decrease compared to its 2016 baseline.

Conducting a materiality assessment of ESG topics to identify the issues of most importance to stakeholders and guide future corporate responsibility programs and goals.

Giving back to the communities in which the company’s employees live and work in partnership with the Motorola Solutions Foundation. The company and the Foundation made $13.5 million in cash donations during the year, a portion which was directed to supporting those on the front lines of the pandemic and aiding teachers and students in underserved communities with virtual learning.

Additionally, Motorola Solutions is proud to have received numerous recognitions in 2020, including: Disability Equality Index (DEI) (Best Places to Work), Forbes (America’s Best Employers for Diversity), Built in Chicago (100 Best Places to Work in Chicago), Fortune (World’s Most Admired Companies) and Barron’s (100 Most Sustainable Companies).

For more information on corporate responsibility at Motorola Solutions, please visit our website.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technologies in land mobile radio mission-critical communications, video security & analytics and command center software, bolstered by managed & support services, make communities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

Follow @MotoSolutions on Twitter

Follow @MotorolaSolutions on Instagram

Follow @MotorolaSolutions on LinkedIn

Like @MotorolaSolutions on Facebook

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005160/en/