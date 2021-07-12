checkAd

Allied Corp Completes Commercial CBD Shipment From Colombia Into the United States

KELOWNA, British Columbia, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Corp. ("Allied" or the “Company”) (OTCQB: ALID) an international medical company focused on creating and providing health solutions to address today’s medical mental health issues is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed its first commercial shipment of cannabidiol (“CBD”) (containing less than 0.3% THC) from Colombia into the United States.

Allied has demonstrated its supply chain of producing in Colombia and exporting wholesale CBD products into international markets. This commercial US shipment was produced from seed in Colombia at Allied’s commercial production site, approved for export by the Colombian ministries of Justice, Health and Agriculture, transported to the United States, validated by the customs and border services of the United States of America and approved for entry to eventually arrive at the manufacturer of CBD products in the United States. A portion of this commercial CBD shipment will be used for retail ready CBD products. Allied’s supply chain goes from seed in Colombia to retail CBD product on the shelf in the United States, what we believe to be the largest market in the world.

“It is important to develop these trade routes and business relationships as production continues to scale. Achieving this major milestone signifies that we have succeeded at proving our intended supply chain. This shipment is the first of many that we have in queue for many international markets inclusive of the US,” said Calum Hughes, CEO of Allied.  

About Allied Corp. - https://allied.health/

Allied Corp. is an international heath company with a mission to address today’s medical issues by researching, creating and producing targeted health solutions. Allied Corp. uses an evidence-informed scientific approach to make this mission possible, through cutting-edge pharmaceutical research and development, innovative plant- and mushroom-based development of therapeutic products.

