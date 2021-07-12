Garfield Antonio Appointed President of Community Redevelopment, Inc.

"We are fortunate to attract such an accomplished executive to serve as President here at Community Redevelopment, and to help us achieve our goal of becoming a top-tier commercial real estate development and investment company," said Charles Arnold, Chief Executive Officer of Community Redevelopment. "Garfield's track record of developing large and small scale commercial real estate projects across the United States, as well as his proven ability to leverage and scale enterprise growth, will be key to the promising future we're building here at Community Redevelopment."

MIAMI, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crosswind Renewable Energy Corp. Dba Community Redevelopment, Inc (OTC Pink: CWNR), a community oriented real estate redeveloper targeting economic growth and opportunity zones in secondary and tertiary markets, announced today that it has appointed Garfield Antonio as its President and as a member of its Board of Directors. Mr. Antonio joins Community Redevelopment after serving as CFO and COO of The Velocity Companies, LLC, which he co-founded.

Mr. Antonio has more than 30 years of experience in banking, financing, residential and commercial real estate development. He has extensive expertise in Municipal Financing, Tax Incentive Financings (TIFs), Tax Exempt Bonds, Private Placement Bond Financing, Planned Community Developments, and pioneering emerging markets. He has managed a real estate investment portfolio of $750 million along with dozens of real estate development projects with individual budgets from $30 million to $250 million. His experience also includes construction management and working closely with local housing officials regarding project permitting, deal structuring, deal financing and land entitlement issues.

Mr. Antonio has underwritten the redevelopment of over 2 million square feet of real estate development and conducted environmental, legal, and infrastructure due diligence for projects. He has negotiated partnership agreements, joint venture agreements, construction and permanent loan documents with banks and investors, while securing tax-exempt bonds, tax credit equity, construction and permanent loans with local agencies.

“I am proud yet humbled for my new role as President of Community Redevelopment. I look forward to working with the Board on the strategic expansion of our brand and working towards building profitability for the Company and its shareholders,” said Garfield Antonio,. Mr. Antonio continued, “Many real estate development companies are specialists, but we have a different vision. I am fortunate to be surrounded by a talented group of professionals who are truly dedicated to the communities we intend to serve. Our team’s expertise is extremely wide-ranging and I believe this business model will prove quite successful for us.”