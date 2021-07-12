Angus Gold Commences First Drill Program at Golden Sky Project, Wawa, Ontario

TORONTO, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angus Gold Inc. (TSX-V: GUS | OTC: ANGVF) (“Angus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling at its 100%-owned Golden Sky Project (the “Project”) located in Wawa, Ontario. The Project is immediately adjacent to the Eagle River Mine of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (“Wesdome”) in Wawa. The 20,000-metre drill program will focus on two target areas within the property: the Dorset Deformation Zone, which is host to a historical gold resource and the BIF Zone, a large area of banded iron formation that has historically returned high-grade gold assays in surface sampling but has seen very little follow-up exploration. Drill targets were generated through a high-power induced polarisation (“IP”) ground geophysical survey completed in the past few months, which were subsequently prioritized by a follow-up surface geochemical program. The key areas to be tested during the first phase of drilling include the historical Dorset Resource, new targets to the east and west of the historical resource and the highly prospective gold anomalies within the BIF Zone.

The Company received the necessary drill permits in June 2021 and subsequently engaged Major Drilling Group International. The 20,000 metres of drilling is expected to be completed over the next 12 to 15 months. The most recent drilling program on the Project was conducted between 2005 - 2007 by Trelawney Resources Inc., which was acquired by IAMGOLD Corporation in 2012.