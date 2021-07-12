checkAd

Angus Gold Commences First Drill Program at Golden Sky Project, Wawa, Ontario

TORONTO, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angus Gold Inc. (TSX-V: GUS | OTC: ANGVF) (“Angus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling at its 100%-owned Golden Sky Project (the “Project”) located in Wawa, Ontario. The Project is immediately adjacent to the Eagle River Mine of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (“Wesdome”) in Wawa. The 20,000-metre drill program will focus on two target areas within the property: the Dorset Deformation Zone, which is host to a historical gold resource and the BIF Zone, a large area of banded iron formation that has historically returned high-grade gold assays in surface sampling but has seen very little follow-up exploration. Drill targets were generated through a high-power induced polarisation (“IP”) ground geophysical survey completed in the past few months, which were subsequently prioritized by a follow-up surface geochemical program. The key areas to be tested during the first phase of drilling include the historical Dorset Resource, new targets to the east and west of the historical resource and the highly prospective gold anomalies within the BIF Zone.

The Company received the necessary drill permits in June 2021 and subsequently engaged Major Drilling Group International. The 20,000 metres of drilling is expected to be completed over the next 12 to 15 months. The most recent drilling program on the Project was conducted between 2005 - 2007 by Trelawney Resources Inc., which was acquired by IAMGOLD Corporation in 2012.

Steve Burleton, Chief Executive Officer of Angus, states: “We are pleased to have received the first drill permit for the Golden Sky Project. This is an exciting moment for the Company and its shareholders. Results from our first geophysical and geochemical programs are extremely encouraging. This project is situated between two gold mines in an area that is crisscrossed by numerous gold structures. We see tremendous exploration potential on this property. Concurrent with the drilling, we will also be expanding our geochemical and geophysical programs to cover more of the structures identified.”

Please visit www.angusgold.com for additional information on the Project and Company.

The Wawa Gold Camp

The Wawa gold mining camp is the host of multiple gold deposits and producing gold mines, most notably the Island Gold Mine of Alamos Gold Inc. and Eagle River Mine of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Figure 1: Golden Sky Project Location Map 
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/972ea57d-b905-45a6 ...

