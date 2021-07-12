Foodee’s Industry-Leading Meal Planning Service for Businesses Joins Sodexo to Expand across the U.S. and Canada

"We founded Foodee to help local restaurateurs feed innovative companies seeking to attract and retain great teams,” said Ryan Spong, CEO, Foodee. “There is no better partner in food and corporate services than Sodexo to support our growth targets and extend our impact internationally and across sectors. Foodee’s off-premise delivery and menu-planning software strengthen Sodexo’s existing corporate offering and we look forward to bringing a broader suite of solutions to our shared clients."

Gaithersburg, Md., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo’s newly acquired restaurant aggregator, Foodee, announced today the expansion of its industry-leading food technology platform for businesses with flexible and changing workforces. The platform, now a part of the food service provider’s corporate services division, features 800+ local restaurants in 14 cities across the U.S. and Canada and will expand to include offerings in New York City, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Montreal within the next year.

Starting at US$6.99 per month, companies can invite employees to the platform to choose their meals in advance or same day and have it delivered to a central location. Each meal is delivered individually wrapped and labeled and employees can store their dietary restrictions, allergies, and food preferences to filter options quickly and make future ordering easier. Menus vary from healthy wraps and salads to deep fried selections and comfort food.

“We are excited to add Foodee’s innovative, contactless delivery option for our clients seeking to support local businesses,” said David Bailey, CEO, Corporate Services, Sodexo North America. “As the workforce evolves, we believe that employees will love the convenience and variety that Foodee provides to support their dietary needs. We have already seen the success of Foodee and Nourish Inc. partnering to serve clients in our Northern California market.”

In addition to partnering with Sodexo-managed clients in Corporate Services, Foodee’s current and future self-operated restaurant partners can leverage Sodexo’s subsidiary brand for group purchasing, entegra Procurement Services. Entegra provides direct cost savings to clients on food, products, and services as well as additional earned rebates, market insights and advisory services.

Since launching in 2012, Foodee has served more than 10 million meals. For a complete list of cities where Foodee operates or to join as a restaurant provider, visit Foodee's website.

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 64 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life for millions of customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, sports and leisure, government and other environments daily. Sodexo is committed to supporting diversity and inclusion and safety, while upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility and ethical business conduct. In support of local communities across the U.S., in 2020, the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation mobilized 10,000 Sodexo volunteers to distribute 4.1 million meals to help 5.9 million children and adults meet their immediate food needs. Since 1996, the Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed $36.7 million to help feed children in America impacted by hunger. To learn more about Sodexo, visit us.sodexo.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

About entegra Procurement Services

Entegra Procurement Services is the Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) arm of Sodexo, Inc. that provides purchasing and performance improvement solutions for clients in industries including restaurants, lodging, leisure, senior living and many additional segments. Clients on the entegra Procurement Services program save up to 30% (when compared to supplier list prices). Services from entegra are available globally under Sodexo’s Global Group Board of Directors. Entegra North America is part of a global supply chain with $24 Billion in purchasing power for food, services and supplies and the world’s largest food GPO. Entegra serves more than 93,000 purchasing sites across the United States and Canada. Visit www.entegraPS.com for more information.

Attachments

CONTACT: Dasha Ross-Smith Sodexo Dasha.Ross-Smith@sodexo.com