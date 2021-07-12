Renewal Fuels, Inc. (RNWF) Announces Alka Badshah as CEO of the Company

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC PINK:RNWF) (the "Company"), announced today that Alka Badshah has been named the new CEO. As CEO, Alka will oversee various acquisitions, joint ventures, and investments in …

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC PINK:RNWF) (the "Company"), announced today that Alka Badshah has been named the new CEO. As CEO, Alka will oversee various acquisitions, joint ventures, and investments in profitable businesses within psychedelic, cannabis, and hemp industries. Additionally the Company will be offering ancillary support and financial services like capital management services, compliance management, merchant processing, consulting, access to capital markets, and payroll services for these businesses.

Alka Badshah, CEO Renewal Fuels, Inc.

Ms. Badshah is a seasoned executive with 20+ years of experience in emerging technologies. As part of her career at Microsoft as a technology consultant, her clients included Delloitte & Touche, KPMG, Johnson & Johnson, and NASDAQ, to name a few. After her career at Microsoft, she worked in various roles helping to raise venture capital for first generation and start-up companies. She is committed to improving human well-being through innovative products and a focus on products that benefit healthy lifestyle of customers. Her strengths include her ability to utilize financial instruments while taking calculated risks to build profitable companies. She is an Alumni of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) with a Master of Science (M.S.) degree, and resides in the Seattle, Washington area.

Regarding her appointment as CEO Ms. Badshah said: "I am proud to join the Renewal Fuels, Inc. as CEO and look forward to building a successful company while increasing shareholder value. I am looking forward to completing several acquisitions to grow the company in new, profitable, and upcoming areas."

About Renewal Fuels, Inc.

Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC PINK:RNWF) is a Delaware registered publicly traded company.

Forward-looking Statements

