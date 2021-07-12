Futuris Company Completes Acquisition of Health HR Inc.

Acquisition Marks Entrance Into Medical Staffing VerticalFAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Futuris Company (OTC PINK:FTRS) a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on HCM Staffing, Consulting and Tech Services, has successfully …

Health HR (HHR) is a South Florida based medical staffing company, providing physical, occupational and speech therapists to home health agencies on a PRN (as needed) basis. HHR's home health agency clients provide the company with new patient referrals on a continuing basis. HHR then staffs these referrals with its personnel.

Health HR provides PT, OT and ST therapists to home health agencies and has developed a number of highly successful recruiting programs targeting the therapist population.

HHR currently employs 85 therapists and has contractual relationships with more than 20 home health agencies. The company has developed successful ongoing therapist recruiting and agency marketing programs. HHR utilizes a significant amount of technology to successfully manage its business. which includes modern cloud based services and management applications designed specifically for medical staffing operations.

HHR is licensed as a Health Care Services Pool by the state of Florida. HHR currently provides staffing services within Palm Beach and Broward Counties, however, its license permits the company to operate throughout the state and to offer services to healthcare organizations other than home health agencies such as hospitals, rehab facilities and hospice providers. Approximately 70% of the cases staffed by HHR involve physical therapy (PT) services. Occupational therapy (OT) services account for another 20% while speech therapy (ST) staffing accounts for about 10%.

Peter and Roberta Sandor acquired Health HR in February 2010, bringing over twenty years of prior business ownership and entrepreneurial experience to the transaction. The Health HR website can be visited at http://www.healthhronline.com/.

President, Kalyan Pathuri states, "Over the past seven years, Peter and Roberta have created genuine and material value for the company by developing and investing in the people, recruiting activities, marketing programs and technology processes that have made Health HR one of the largest employers of PRN therapists in the region. Moreover, the company has built a solid reputation of quality, absolute integrity and responsiveness within both the therapist and agency communities. This was an excellent addition for Futuris."

About Futuris Company

Futuris is a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on executive search, Staffing and Consulting services specializing in verticals such as Medical, Accounting/Finance, Information Technology, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), and Legal. The Company is committed to building a global HCM company through highly targeted and accretive acquisitions and operational efficiencies. For more information, please visit http://futuris.company/.

