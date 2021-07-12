checkAd

Futuris Company Completes Acquisition of Health HR Inc.

Autor: Accesswire
12.07.2021, 15:00  |  40   |   |   

Acquisition Marks Entrance Into Medical Staffing VerticalFAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Futuris Company (OTC PINK:FTRS) a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on HCM Staffing, Consulting and Tech Services, has successfully …

Acquisition Marks Entrance Into Medical Staffing Vertical

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Futuris Company (OTC PINK:FTRS) a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on HCM Staffing, Consulting and Tech Services, has successfully completed the acquisition of Health HR Inc.

Health HR (HHR) is a South Florida based medical staffing company, providing physical, occupational and speech therapists to home health agencies on a PRN (as needed) basis. HHR's home health agency clients provide the company with new patient referrals on a continuing basis. HHR then staffs these referrals with its personnel.

Health HR provides PT, OT and ST therapists to home health agencies and has developed a number of highly successful recruiting programs targeting the therapist population.

HHR currently employs 85 therapists and has contractual relationships with more than 20 home health agencies. The company has developed successful ongoing therapist recruiting and agency marketing programs. HHR utilizes a significant amount of technology to successfully manage its business. which includes modern cloud based services and management applications designed specifically for medical staffing operations.

HHR is licensed as a Health Care Services Pool by the state of Florida. HHR currently provides staffing services within Palm Beach and Broward Counties, however, its license permits the company to operate throughout the state and to offer services to healthcare organizations other than home health agencies such as hospitals, rehab facilities and hospice providers. Approximately 70% of the cases staffed by HHR involve physical therapy (PT) services. Occupational therapy (OT) services account for another 20% while speech therapy (ST) staffing accounts for about 10%.

Peter and Roberta Sandor acquired Health HR in February 2010, bringing over twenty years of prior business ownership and entrepreneurial experience to the transaction. The Health HR website can be visited at http://www.healthhronline.com/.

President, Kalyan Pathuri states, "Over the past seven years, Peter and Roberta have created genuine and material value for the company by developing and investing in the people, recruiting activities, marketing programs and technology processes that have made Health HR one of the largest employers of PRN therapists in the region. Moreover, the company has built a solid reputation of quality, absolute integrity and responsiveness within both the therapist and agency communities. This was an excellent addition for Futuris."

We encourage shareholders to continually visit our website and social media platforms for updates.

Website: www.futuris.company
Twitter: www.twitter.com/futuriscompany

About Futuris Company

Futuris is a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on executive search, Staffing and Consulting services specializing in verticals such as Medical, Accounting/Finance, Information Technology, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), and Legal. The Company is committed to building a global HCM company through highly targeted and accretive acquisitions and operational efficiencies. For more information, please visit http://futuris.company/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, anything relating or referring to future financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties some of which cannot be predicted or quantified based on current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in reports filed by Futuris Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business and although the company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Consequently, future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward the forward-looking statements contained herein. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly release statements made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Contact Information:

Futuris Company
Preya Narain
Email: info.it@futuris.company
Phone: (347) 837-0626

SOURCE: Futuris



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/655009/Futuris-Company-Completes-Acquisitio ...

Futuris Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Futuris Company Completes Acquisition of Health HR Inc. Acquisition Marks Entrance Into Medical Staffing VerticalFAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Futuris Company (OTC PINK:FTRS) a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on HCM Staffing, Consulting and Tech Services, has successfully …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Wins 'Energy Tech Innovator' Award at WE3 Summit
HIVE Buys 3,019 High Performance Bitcoin Miners Increasing Production By 46% Immediately
Tinka Triples Property at Ayawilca With Acquisition of the Silvia Copper Project
Chilean Metals is Now Power Nickel (PNPN:TSXV)
Nuran Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $11,065,433 and ...
Orosur Mining Inc Announces Investor Webinar
Critical Elements Retains Ex-Rockwood Lithium Expert for its Hydroxide Engineering Market Study
REPEAT - HIVE Buys 3,019 High Performance Bitcoin Miners Increasing Production By 46% Immediately
GlobeX Data to Sponsor The Epoch Times YouTube Programs - theeopchtimes.com - Reaching Over 1.7 ...
DigiMax Global Solutions Provides 2021 Q2 Corporate Review and Q3 Outlook
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
GABY Inc. Further Strengthens its Board of Directors with the Appointment of Loreto Grimaldi
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
BOTS INC Advances Tokenomics of Its Premier Cryptocurrency in the Emerging Decentralized Finance ...
HEICO Corporation to Acquire Two Advanced Aerospace & Defense Manufacturers
Halberd Corporation CEO Letter
Educational Paper on Rethinking Cybersecurity in a Quantum World
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.06.21Futuris Appoints Eric Stutzke as Chief Financial Officer
Accesswire | Analysen
15.06.21Futuris Company Completes Acquisition of The TASA Group Inc.
Accesswire | Analysen