Algolux Closes $18.4 Million Series B Round for Robust Computer Vision

New investment will serve to accelerate market adoption of Algolux's robust and scalable computer vision and image optimization solutions

MONTREAL, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Algolux, a globally recognized computer vision software company, today announced it has raised $18.4 million in Series B funding. This round was co-led by Forte Ventures and Drive Capital with additional funding from new investors Investissement Quebec, Castor Ventures, and Nikon-SBI Innovation Fund, as well as existing investors GM Ventures, Generation Ventures, and Intact Ventures.

Global automotive camera shipments are expected to surpass 300 million units by 2025, reaching $25B in revenue according to separate studies by Yole Developpement and Global Market Insights. Industry growth will continue to be fueled by increasing concerns regarding vehicle and passenger safety across the globe coupled with accelerating technological advancements in camera-based advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). In parallel, trucks are making great progress towards autonomy as their large size provides a better platform for computing and an improved field of view for sensors. Unfortunately, vision – the most widely deployed component of the overall perception stack - is still hampered by performance issues in low light and poor weather conditions making SAE Levels 2 and above more challenging to support. In fact, urban car crash fatalities and fatality rates have been rising for over a decade in the United States.

Algolux's computer vision and image optimization solutions address the mission-critical issue of safety for ADAS and autonomous vehicles. Algolux is the first company to use computational imaging to design algorithms that treat the camera as part of the overall perception stack; a bold departure from the traditional siloed approach. This leads to the resolution of harsh cases such as low-light, low contrast, and obstructions for object detection, imaging, and geometric estimation. In addition, using physical camera models reduces training data needs by an order of magnitude. This results in Algolux technologies outperforming commercial solutions by as much as 60 points in mean average precision (mAP).

