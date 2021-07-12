IDC MarketScape Names C3 AI a Leader of Solutions for Industrial Platforms and Applications in Energy

C3 AI is the leader in enterprise AI, with offerings that include the C3 AI Suite, a powerful end-to-end enterprise AI platform that companies and organizations can utilize for any enterprise value chain in any industry; C3 AI Ex Machina, a no-code solution that anyone can use to generate actionable enterprise AI insights; and an extensive and growing portfolio of pre-built enterprise AI applications. C3 AI's solutions integrate with existing data storage, tool, and infrastructure investments while operating in a private, hybrid, or multi-cloud environment. With customer needs at the forefront, C3 AI streamlines and expedites the integration and deployment process for a broad range of companies seeking new enterprise AI-driven solutions.

C3 AI , the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced it has been identified as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Industrial IoT Platforms and Applications in Energy 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc # US47956121, June 2021). The IDC MarketScape positioned C3 AI in the Leaders Category for its cohesive platform for data, strong industry expertise, and enterprise AI capabilities.

"We're honored C3 AI has been recognized as a Leader by the IDC MarketScape," said C3 AI Chairman and CEO Thomas M. Siebel. "The fact that C3 AI was named to the Leaders Category in this evaluation is a testament to the robustness of our technology and ability to deploy enterprise AI solutions into production at scale.”

“As the energy sector is becoming more responsive to emerging customer and market demands, innovations like the Internet of Things and enterprise AI are essential game changers that improve business productivity and reduce costs," said Kevin Prouty, IDC group vice president of energy and manufacturing insights. "We recognize C3 AI as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape because of their industry experience, cohesive data platform, use of enterprise AI, and demonstrated ability to deliver solutions.”

For more information about C3 AI and enterprise AI solutions, visit https://c3.ai/what-is-enterprise-ai/.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) is the Enterprise AI application software company that accelerates digital transformation for organizations globally. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products: C3 AI Suite, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating large-scale AI applications; C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS AI applications; C3 AI CRM, a suite of industry-specific CRM applications designed for AI and machine learning; and C3 AI Ex Machina, a no-code AI solution to apply data science to everyday business problems. The core of the C3 AI offering is an open, model-driven AI architecture that dramatically simplifies data science and application development. Learn more at: www.c3.ai

About IDC MarketScape

About IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005037/en/