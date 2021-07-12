Louisville Nonprofits Receive $1.7 Million through The Humana Foundation’s Community Partners Program

Initiatives funded by the 2021 Community Partners Program advance health equity by addressing social determinants of health in Louisville, focused on food security, shelter, education and lifelong learning, natural and built environment, family and community connections, access to care, cultural vitality and arts. Because addressing historical and root causes of inequity is central to this work, The Foundation funded organizations that have historically been excluded from traditional funding models by centering small organizations with budgets of less than $2.5 million annually, with Black, Indigenous and People of Color leadership (BIPOC). Further, The Foundation worked to encourage collaborative proposals, and initiatives with a strong focus on inclusion, equity and community leadership. The Foundation also took into account the negative impact of COVID-19 and how the virus further marginalizes people in underserved communities.

The Humana Foundation , philanthropic arm of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) for the past 40 years, is awarding $1.7 million to nonprofit organizations in Louisville as part of its ongoing Community Partners Program (CPP). The initiative began in 2018 and has since awarded more than $8 million to local nonprofits addressing social determinants of health and creating greater health equity in Humana’s corporate hometown.

“We believe that we must work to advance health equity not only for the communities that we serve, but also within the organizations doing this work,” said The Humana Foundation Director of Strategy Advancement Dr. Brandy Kelly Pryor. “By focusing on smaller, BIPOC-led organizations in this round of funding, we are supporting the growth of both new and existing organizations in our community who are working hard to create meaningful change that benefits the health of all Louisvillians.”

The following nonprofit organizations will receive Community Partners Program funding from The Humana Foundation in grant amounts varying from $50,000 to $250,000:

While the above organizations have already been awarded, there is still time for other organizations to apply for funding before the July 23rd deadline. To learn more, please visit the Foundation’s website.

