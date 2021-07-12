checkAd

Louisville Nonprofits Receive $1.7 Million through The Humana Foundation’s Community Partners Program

The Humana Foundation, philanthropic arm of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) for the past 40 years, is awarding $1.7 million to nonprofit organizations in Louisville as part of its ongoing Community Partners Program (CPP). The initiative began in 2018 and has since awarded more than $8 million to local nonprofits addressing social determinants of health and creating greater health equity in Humana’s corporate hometown.

Initiatives funded by the 2021 Community Partners Program advance health equity by addressing social determinants of health in Louisville, focused on food security, shelter, education and lifelong learning, natural and built environment, family and community connections, access to care, cultural vitality and arts. Because addressing historical and root causes of inequity is central to this work, The Foundation funded organizations that have historically been excluded from traditional funding models by centering small organizations with budgets of less than $2.5 million annually, with Black, Indigenous and People of Color leadership (BIPOC). Further, The Foundation worked to encourage collaborative proposals, and initiatives with a strong focus on inclusion, equity and community leadership. The Foundation also took into account the negative impact of COVID-19 and how the virus further marginalizes people in underserved communities.

“We believe that we must work to advance health equity not only for the communities that we serve, but also within the organizations doing this work,” said The Humana Foundation Director of Strategy Advancement Dr. Brandy Kelly Pryor. “By focusing on smaller, BIPOC-led organizations in this round of funding, we are supporting the growth of both new and existing organizations in our community who are working hard to create meaningful change that benefits the health of all Louisvillians.”

The following nonprofit organizations will receive Community Partners Program funding from The Humana Foundation in grant amounts varying from $50,000 to $250,000:

While the above organizations have already been awarded, there is still time for other organizations to apply for funding before the July 23rd deadline. To learn more, please visit the Foundation’s website.

About The Humana Foundation

The Humana Foundation was established in 1981 as the philanthropic arm of Humana Inc., one of the nation’s leading health and well-being companies. Located in Louisville, Ky., the Foundation seeks to co-create communities where leadership, culture, and systems work to improve and sustain positive health outcomes. For more information, visit humanafoundation.org.

Humana and The Humana Foundation are dedicated to Corporate Social Responsibility. Our goal is to ensure that every business decision we make reflects our commitment to improving the health and well-being of our members, our employees, the communities we serve, and our planet.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

 

Wertpapier


