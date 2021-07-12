Apartment Income REIT Corp. Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (“AIR”) (NYSE: AIRC) will release Second Quarter 2021 earnings on Thursday, July 29, 2021, after the market closes. The Second Quarter 2021 earnings conference call will be conducted on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-888-317-6003

International Dial-In Number: 1-412-317-6061

Passcode: 9955051

Webcast: investors.aircommunities.com

Conference Call Replay

Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-877-344-7529

International Dial-In Number: 1-412-317-0088

Passcode: 10158457

The conference call replay will be available until October 30, 2021.

Webcast Replay: investors.aircommunities.com

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country’s largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

