Apartment Income REIT Corp. Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Apartment Income REIT Corp. (“AIR”) (NYSE: AIRC) will release Second Quarter 2021 earnings on Thursday, July 29, 2021, after the market closes. The Second Quarter 2021 earnings conference call will be conducted on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time.
Live Conference Call
Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-888-317-6003
International Dial-In Number: 1-412-317-6061
Passcode: 9955051
Webcast: investors.aircommunities.com
Conference Call Replay
Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-877-344-7529
International Dial-In Number: 1-412-317-0088
Passcode: 10158457
The conference call replay will be available until October 30, 2021.
Webcast Replay: investors.aircommunities.com
AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country’s largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.
