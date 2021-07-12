Global Payments to Report Second Quarter Results on August 2, 2021

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, will release second quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Monday, August 2, 2021.

Global Payments’ management will host a live audio webcast to discuss these results at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Monday, August 2, 2021. All interested parties may access the audio webcast via the investor relations page of the company’s website at investors.globalpaymentsinc.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be archived on the company's website following the live event.