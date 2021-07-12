checkAd

Media Alert Intel Accelerated Webcast on July 26

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.07.2021, 15:00  |  22   |   |   

Intel is accelerating its annual cadence of innovation with new advancements in semiconductor process and packaging as part of its IDM 2.0 strategy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005123/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Intel Corporation!
Long
Basispreis 48,96€
Hebel 7,72
Ask 0,65
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 63,43€
Hebel 7,36
Ask 0,61
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

During a webcast at 2 p.m. PDT, Monday, July 26, Intel's leaders will provide a deeper look at the company's process and packaging roadmaps. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

During a webcast at 2 p.m. PDT, Monday, July 26, Intel's leaders will provide a deeper look at the company's process and packaging roadmaps. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Join a webcast with CEO Pat Gelsinger and Dr. Ann Kelleher, senior vice president and general manager of Technology Development, where they will provide a deeper look at Intel’s process and packaging roadmaps.

When: 2 p.m. PDT, Monday, July 26

Where: Watch live on the Intel Newsroom.

Event Replay: A video replay will be available on the Intel Newsroom following the webcast.

Updates: ­­­­To receive updates on the news, visit the Intel Newsroom and follow along on Twitter with @IntelNews.

More: Process & Packaging Innovations (Press Kit)

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore’s Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers’ greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel’s innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Intel Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Media Alert Intel Accelerated Webcast on July 26 Intel is accelerating its annual cadence of innovation with new advancements in semiconductor process and packaging as part of its IDM 2.0 strategy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
EA SPORTS Introduces FIFA 22 With Next-Gen HyperMotion Technology, Bringing Football’s Most ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Home Point Capital Inc. Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Tilray Shareholders Vote “FOR” All ...
Maxar Completes Power and Propulsion Element Preliminary Design Review
Titan Medical Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:36 Uhr5 Top-Aktien für Juli
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
09.07.21Tech-Market Report: TecDAX und NASDAQ erholt; Manz (M5Z) und SMA Solar (S92) klettern
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Tech-Market Report: Breite Korrektur im Sektor - Teamviewer (TMV), Aixtron (AIXA) und SMA Solar (S92) tiefrot
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21NVIDIA, AMD oder Intel: Welche Chip-Aktie ich jetzt eher kaufen würde
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
07.07.21Wie die deutsche Automobilindustrie beim autonomen Fahren zu scheitern droht
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
06.07.21Tech-Market Report: SAP und Infineon (IFX) behauptet; Apple (APC) sehr fest, Tesla (TL0) rutschen ab
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
03.07.21EU-Kartellbehörden stimmen Xilinx-Zukauf durch AMD zu
NTG24 | Kommentare
02.07.21Kissigs Portfoliocheck: Value Investor Seth Klarman wittert bei Intel seine große Chance
Michael C. Kissig | Kommentare
01.07.21Tech-Market Report: Nordex (NDX1) und SMA Solar (S92) tiefrot; Tesla (TL0) legen leicht zu
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21ROUNDUP/Altmaier: Aufschwung für Ausbau der Chipfertigung nutzen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten