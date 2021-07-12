checkAd

Consolidated Communications Launches ProConnect with Webex

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.07.2021, 15:00  |  20   |   |   

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL) a leading broadband and business communications provider, today announced the launch of ProConnect with Webex, enhancing the award winning, cloud-based unified communications platform with industry leading collaboration tools.

Consolidated Communications’ ProConnect provides advanced communication and collaboration tools, connecting users with uninterrupted access to information from anywhere, anytime and from any device. The addition of Webex brings calling, messaging and meeting work streams into a single app, driving increased productivity. Teams can collaborate securely and reliably with anyone inside or outside the organization.

“Businesses of every size have seen the value of and benefits of their teams collaborating with tools that are easy to use,” said Travis Graham, vice president of commercial product for Consolidated. “ProConnect with Webex gives companies the advanced features they need to run their business without interruption. Teams can focus on their goals, rather than wasting time deciding which meeting platform to use. As companies continue to explore hybrid workforces, they need flexible solutions that work seamlessly through location and device transitions.”

ProConnect delivers user-friendly features from the cloud, enabling businesses to increase productivity, efficiency and revenue. With a fully integrated Webex capabilities, the user has a true one-stop-shop for all their various collaboration needs.

ProConnect mobile applications connect to any network, whether the user is at home, in the office, or on the road. Solution features follow the user, moving seamlessly from an office phone to a mobile device – even in mid-call. Learn more about the Unified Communications Excellence Award 2020 winning ProConnect, now with Webex, at consolidated.com/proconnect.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the latest reliable communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning nearly 50,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support. Learn more at consolidated.com. Connect with us on social media.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Consolidated Communications Launches ProConnect with Webex Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL) a leading broadband and business communications provider, today announced the launch of ProConnect with Webex, enhancing the award winning, cloud-based unified communications platform with industry leading …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
EA SPORTS Introduces FIFA 22 With Next-Gen HyperMotion Technology, Bringing Football’s Most ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Home Point Capital Inc. Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Tilray Shareholders Vote “FOR” All ...
Maxar Completes Power and Propulsion Element Preliminary Design Review
Titan Medical Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.07.21Consolidated Communications Announces Promotions of Greg Flanagan and Travis Graham to Vice President Roles
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21Consolidated Communications to Release Second Quarter 2021 Earnings on July 29
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.06.21Mary Ellen Player Joins Consolidated Communications as Vice President of Market Management
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.06.21Consolidated Communications’ Fiber Expansion Delivering Gigabit Internet to 32,000 More Southern New Hampshire Locations
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.06.21Consolidated Communications Bringing Fiber Upgrades to 23,000 Additional Residents and Businesses in Greater Sacramento
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten