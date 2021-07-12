checkAd

Gores Holdings VI Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Business Combination with Matterport, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.07.2021, 15:00  |  32   |   |   

Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHVI, GHVIU, and GHVIW) (“Gores Holdings VI” or the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of The Gores Group, LLC, a global investment firm founded in 1987, reminds stockholders to vote in favor of the approval of the Company’s proposed business combination with Matterport, Inc. (“Matterport”), the spatial data company leading the digital transformation of the built world, and the related proposals to be voted upon at the Company’s Special Meeting in Lieu of the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Special Meeting”). In light of public health concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Special Meeting will be held via live webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/goresholdingsvi/sm2021, on July 20, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time as described in the Company’s proxy statement/prospectus dated June 21, 2021 (the “Proxy Statement”).

All stockholders of record of the Company’s common stock as of the close of business on June 16, 2021 are entitled to vote their shares represented in person via the virtual meeting platform or by proxy at the Special Meeting. In connection with the proposed transaction, the Company filed the final Proxy Statement with the SEC on June 21, 2021, and the Proxy Statement and proxy card were mailed to the Company’s stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 16, 2021. If any of the stockholders of the Company have not received the Proxy Statement, such stockholder should confirm the proxy’s status with their broker, or contact Morrow Sodali LLC, Gores Holdings VI’s proxy solicitor, for help, toll-free at (800) 662-5200 (banks and brokers can call collect at (203) 658-9400.

Every stockholder’s vote is important, regardless of the number of shares held, and all stockholders are strongly encouraged to vote as soon as possible in advance of the Special Meeting. Accordingly, the Company requests that each stockholder of record as of the close of business on June 16, 2021 complete, sign, date and return a proxy card, if it has not already done so, to ensure that the stockholder’s shares will be represented at the Special Meeting. Stockholders which hold shares in “street name,” meaning that their shares are held of record by a broker, bank or other nominee, should contact their broker, bank or nominee to ensure that their shares are voted.

