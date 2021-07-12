Mastercard and Major League Baseball Celebrate All-Star Game with Extended Partnership and Launch of Home Team Advantage Contest for Small Businesses

Mastercard and Major League Baseball (MLB) today announced a multi-year extension of their partnership and Mastercard’s ongoing role as Presenting Sponsor of the All-Star Game. This builds on Mastercard’s more than 20-year history of delivering Priceless experiences and innovation to baseball fans in stadiums as well as across MLB viewing channels.

Through the partnership, Mastercard is also providing MLB fans with enhanced payment technologies at the game and throughout the season by working closely with MLB, point-of-sale providers and concessionaires in stadiums. Mastercard and MLB will work together to support a contactless and cashless environment through the integration of touchless contactless point of sale systems and reverse ATMs, as well as provide an enhanced e-commerce checkout experience with Click to Pay on MLB digital platforms (MLB.TV, Tickets.com and MLBshop.com). Leveraging Mastercard technology, MLB enhanced the 2021 MLB All-Star Game ballot voting by deploying Mastercard’s NuDetect fraud detection technology to ensure a seamless and accurate count throughout the two-phase fan-voting process.