Del Taco Opens Newest Michigan Location in Detroit Area

“We are thrilled to continue on our journey of expanding the Del Taco footprint here in the Detroit area with the official opening of our eighth of several more planned locations,” said Mark Schostak, Owner and Executive Chairman of TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants. “Since opening our first location in the Detroit area in 2005, we’ve felt the love from the community and are looking forward to providing another convenient location closer to the beautiful town of Taylor.” The new Taylor location will mark the 10 th Del Taco restaurant in the state of Michigan.

TAYLOR, Mich., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, announced the opening of its newest location in the Detroit area at 11386 Telegraph Road in Taylor. The new location marks number eight for local franchise group, TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants.

The new Taylor restaurant will continue the Del Taco legacy of conveniently offering its guests its signature Mexican favorites. Each dish is prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen and guests can expect quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, creamy Queso Blanco, fresh house-made guacamole and new signature sauce flavors. Vegans and vegetarians in Taylor can also enjoy Del Taco offerings with the Beyond Tacos and Burritos made with 100 percent plant-based protein.

Those in the Detroit area are already familiar with the brand’s classic menu items including a wide variety of tacos, burritos, quesadillas, beverages and more. Hamburgers and Crinkle Cut fries, along with a variety of exciting beverages, desserts, and other complementary items, round out the restaurant’s best-in-class variety that is offered year-round. For a limited time, guests can enjoy Honey Mango, Ranch, Honey Chipotle BBQ or Habanero sauce on an array of Crispy Chicken Taco and Burrito items. Chocodays Shakes, in flavors including OREO Cookie Horchata and Mexican Chocolate, will also be available throughout the summer.

For those interested in joining the Taylor Del Taco team, positions are listed at https://deltaco.com/careers.

*Price and participation may vary

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

