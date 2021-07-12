checkAd

Sumo Logic Accelerates Expansion Across Japan to Help Meet the Demand for Modern Security and Observability Solutions

Sumo Logic’s Cloud SIEM Solution Now Provides Superior Performance and Data Residency for Japanese Customers; Company Appoints New Country Manager to Further Drive Customer and Partner Growth Across the Region

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic (Nasdaq: SUMO), the pioneer in continuous intelligence, today announced its Cloud SIEM solution is now available in Tokyo to help organizations modernize their security operations center (SOC) by fusing analytics and automation to cut through the noise of alert fatigue and provide analysts with automated insights to see the real, priority threats that require immediate attention. The company also announced the appointment of Hiroaki Kawamura, as the new country manager for Sumo Logic Japan K.K., to help further scale growth and leadership in the region.

Sumo Logic provides a comprehensive approach to quickly uncover activities that can indicate an early-stage attack by identifying spikes and anomalies based on the organization’s baseline of historical data. Unrestricted by the processing power of on-premises hardware, Sumo Logic’s Cloud SIEM solution addresses the challenges facing today’s modern SOC by automating the manual work for security analysts, saving them time, and enabling them to be more effective by focusing on higher-value security functions.

Accelerating Adoption for Cloud-Native Security Solutions in Japan
Mr. Kawamura joins Sumo Logic with deep expertise in the cybersecurity market and has successfully led technology enterprise sales organizations in Japan including DropBox, Symantec, Sun Microsystems, Oracle and EMC, and most recently he led the sales organization for SolarWinds Japan. Mr. Kawamura will help Sumo Logic further accelerate the demand for cloud-native security solutions across the region.

“The availability of the Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM solution in Japan means users can now experience low latency when ingesting data into the Sumo Logic platform and help enterprises address their data privacy concerns and data residency requirements,” said Hiroaki Kawamura, country manager for Sumo Logic Japan K.K. “I’m excited to join Sumo Logic as I believe there is a tremendous opportunity in Japan and look forward to leading a seasoned enterprise sales organization to continue to build on the strength of our customer and partner community.”

