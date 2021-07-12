International Land Alliance Announces Sales Results at Rancho Costa Verde

“The Company acquired a 25% interest in Rancho Costa Verde in May 2021 and saw substantially better than expected sales for the first full month of operations post-acquisition. What makes these results even more noteworthy is the sales and marketing expense for the month of June 2021 was significantly less than historical expenditures. Our goal is implement to similar sales and marketing strategies across the ILA portfolio properties in short order, said Frank Ingrande, President of ILA.”

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB:ILAL) , (“ILA” or the “Company”), an international land investment and development firm, announced lot sales for the month of June 2021 of almost $500,000 representing 12 lots at Rancho Costa Verde Development, LLC (“RCV”), in which ILA holds a 25% interest investment. In addition, there was 3 new construction contracts at average of $200,000 per home.

Rancho Costa Verde is a 1,100 acre master planned second home, retirement home, and vacation home real estate community located on the east coast of Baja California, Mexico. It is just south of the small fishing village of San Felipe which is home to over 6,000 retired US citizens. Rancho Costa Verde is a self-sustained solar powered green community that takes advantage of the advances in solar and other green technology. The beachfront location, close proximity to the mountains, and natural topography at Rancho Costa Verde has created breathtaking 180-degree sea and mountain views from almost every home. Rancho Costa Verde offers 1/4-acre home sites starting as low as $22,500 and custom home construction from $82 per square foot.

For more information on RCV, please visit www.ranchocostaverde.com.

About International Land Alliance, Inc.:

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB:ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its’ core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions, in addition to using proptech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company.

