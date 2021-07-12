checkAd

ISW Holdings Secures and Receives $8 Million in New Financing for Expanding Cryptocurrency Mining and Hosting Resources

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.07.2021, 15:00   

LAS VEGAS, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ISWH) (“ISW Holdings” or the “Company”), a global brand management holdings company with commercial operations in Telehealth and Renewable Energy Cryptocurrency Mining, is pleased to announce that it has secured (and already received) $8 million in funding from California-based RB Capital Partners, Inc. (“RB Capital”) for investment and development in the Company’s cryptocurrency mining and telehealth operations.

The funding came to the Company in the form of a premium-to-market convertible note that can only convert at a premium ($1.50 per share) to the stock’s current price (~$0.41 per share) and only after 12 months. RB Capital has also provided for potentially up to an additional $12 million in further funding on the same terms for additional exploration and development investment.

Capital acquired through this funding arrangement will be used for further development of the infrastructure necessary to energize cryptocurrency mining operations at the Company’s new mining facility in Georgia, including the assembly and outfitting of additional POD5 mining pods, as well as various value-add strategic investments, including technology, resources and personnel capable of maximizing the efficiency of the Company’s operations.

“ISW Holdings has built a model with robust growth potential and we’re excited that RB Capital has seen around that corner and was willing to provide growth-friendly terms on an important piece of the financial foundation necessary to actualize that potential,” noted Alonzo Pierce, ISW Holdings president and chairman. “Given the timing of our agreement in Georgia and recent geopolitical shifts in the global cryptocurrency mining landscape, we are positioned very well at this point and we look forward to a number of significant developments over coming weeks.”

Brett Rosen of RB Capital Partners, Inc. shared, “We are excited to be a part of ISWH’s growth trajectory and agree the Company is now very well positioned to execute on its bottom-line revenue goals. The elimination of harmful toxic debt, coupled with the Georgia deal, put ISWH on the road to a Nasdaq uplist.”

About ISW Holdings

ISW Holdings, Inc. (ISWH), based in Nevada, is a diversified portfolio company comprised of essential business lines that serve consumer product demands. Our expertise lies in strategic brand development, early growth facilitation, as well as brand identity through our proprietary procurement process. Together, with our partners, we seek to provide a structure that meets large scalability demands, as well as anticipated marketplace needs. We are able to meet these needs through a variety of strategic innovative processes. ISWH is creating and managing brands across a spectrum of disruptive industries. It maneuvers its proprietary companies through critical stages of market development, which includes conceptualization, go-to-market strategies, engineering, product integration and distribution efficiency. The company has also partnered with a well-known software development and consulting company, Bengala Technologies LLC, which is developing significant enhancements in the supply chain management space; and the partnership has a vitally needed patent now pending.

