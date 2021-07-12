MKS Instruments Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

ANDOVER, Mass., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of technologies that enable advanced processes and improve productivity, today announced that the Company will release second quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. A conference call with management will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 212-6076 for domestic callers and (707) 287-9331 for international callers, and an operator will connect you. Participants will need to provide the operator with the Conference ID of 1346544, which has been reserved for this call. Participants are asked to dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the company’s website at www.mksinst.com.

