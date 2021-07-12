checkAd

MKS Instruments Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

ANDOVER, Mass., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of technologies that enable advanced processes and improve productivity, today announced that the Company will release second quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. A conference call with management will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 212-6076 for domestic callers and (707) 287-9331 for international callers, and an operator will connect you. Participants will need to provide the operator with the Conference ID of 1346544, which has been reserved for this call. Participants are asked to dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the company’s website at www.mksinst.com.   

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc. is a global provider of instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power and control critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for our customers. Our products are derived from our core competencies in pressure measurement and control, flow measurement and control, gas and vapor delivery, gas composition analysis, electronic control technology, reactive gas generation and delivery, power generation and delivery, vacuum technology, lasers, photonics, optics, precision motion control, vibration control and laser-based manufacturing systems solutions. We also provide services relating to the maintenance and repair of our products, installation services and training. Our primary served markets include semiconductor, industrial technologies, life and health sciences, research and defense. Additional information can be found at www.mksinst.com.

Company Contact:
David Ryzhik
Vice President, Investor Relations
Telephone: (978) 557-5180
Email: david.ryzhik@mksinst.com





