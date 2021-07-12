checkAd

Notification on convocation of the Joint Stock Company “Latvijas Gāze” Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

The Board of joint stock company “Latvijas Gāze”, registration number: 40003000642, legal address: Aristida Briana iela 6, Riga, LV-1001, Latvia (hereafter – the Company) based on the request of the shareholder Public Joint Stock Company “Gazprom” calls up and announces that Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company will take place on September 6, 2021 at 12.00 at the premises of the Company at Aristida Briana iela 6, Riga, LV-1001, Latvia using electronic means of communication.

Agenda:

  1. Recalling of the Company Council members.
  2. Election of the Company Council.

The record date for participation at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company is August 27, 2021. Only those persons who are shareholders on the record date with the amount of the shares they own on the record date have rights to participate at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company to be held on September 6, 2021.

Voting prior the shareholders meeting

Considering the Covid-19 pandemic with the aim to preserve health of shareholders, the Company’s employees as well as public in general, we encourage all shareholders to attend the meeting in a written remote mode, by filling in a voting form which will be available by e-mail upon request (by sending the request starting from August 23, 2021 to the e-mail: investor.relations@lg.lv). The voting form will be also available on the website of the Company www.lg.lv page Shareholders Meetings, on website of the central storage of regulated information - www.oricgs.lv and website of joint stock company “Nasdaq Riga” - www.nasdaqbaltic.com starting from August 23, 2021.

We kindly ask completed voting form to be sent to:

  • electronically signed with a qualified electronic signature to the Company's e-mail address investor.relations@lg.lv; or
  • in paper form signed to the postal address of the company: Aristida Briana iela 6, Riga, LV-1001, Latvia. In this case, the voting form should be notarized or the shareholder’s/proxy’s contact information (telephone number and email addresses) attached in order to let the Company's Management Board to identify the shareholder.

Shareholders have right to participate in the meeting (including filling and submitting the voting form) in person or by mediation of their legal representatives or authorized persons. The authorized person should attach to the voting form the power of attorney or present it in the presence, legal representatives of foreign legal persons should attach to the voting form the document proofing representation rights or present it in the presence. The form of a written power of attorney is also available on website the  Company – www.lg.lv page Shareholders Meetings, on website of the central storage of regulated information - www.oricgs.lv and website of joint stock company “Nasdaq Riga” - www.nasdaqbaltic.com .

