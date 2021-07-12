checkAd

Lithium Americas Announces Investment in Arena Minerals Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.07.2021, 15:00  |  44   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) ("Lithium Americas" or the "Company") announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire 42,857,143 subscription receipts of Arena Minerals Inc. (TSX-V: AN) (“Arena Minerals”) in a private placement at C$0.14 per subscription receipt for total consideration of C$6.0 million (US$4.8 million).

The strategic ownership in Arena Minerals will provide Lithium Americas future optionality to advance exploration in Argentina in proximity to the Caucharí-Olaroz lithium project (“Caucharí-Olaroz”), which is being jointly developed by the Company and Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd. ("Ganfeng"). Ganfeng also holds a 18.7% equity investment in Arena Minerals. Both Lithium Americas and Ganfeng are expected to leverage their deep technical and operational experience to support Arena Minerals’ exploration and development opportunities in Argentina, including the Sal de la Puna project.

"We look forward to working with Arena Minerals and Ganfeng to support the pursuit of resource exploration opportunities in Argentina," commented Jon Evans, President and CEO. "This investment will allow Lithium Americas to advance our long-term resource development plans, while maintaining our team’s focus on execution at Caucharí-Olaroz and the Thacker Pass project.”

The investment is part of a C$10 million non-brokered private placement of subscription receipts of Arena Minerals (the “Offering”). The proceeds of the Offering will be applied by Arena Minerals to the acquisition of the Sal de la Puna lithium brine project in Salta, Argentina, exploration and development expenditures on the Company's lithium assets and for general corporate purposes. Lithium Americas currently does not hold any securities of Arena Minerals. On closing, assuming completion of the full $10 million offering by Arena Minerals, the Company will own approximately 12.9% (14.6% on a fully diluted basis) of the issued and outstanding shares of Arena Minerals.

Pursuant to the agreement, Lithium Americas has the right (i) to participate in future Arena Minerals financings to maintain its pro rata ownership interest in Arena Minerals; and (ii) to appoint a nominee to the Arena Minerals board of directors. These rights are conditioned on Lithium Americas maintaining an ownership interest in Arena Minerals of 7.5% and 10.0% of Arena Minerals’ share capital, respectively.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lithium Americas Announces Investment in Arena Minerals Inc. VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) ("Lithium Americas" or the "Company") announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire 42,857,143 subscription receipts of Arena …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
2021: A year of transition for Atos
Bone Therapeutics appoints Anne Leselbaum, MD as Chief Medical Officer
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of July 1, 2021
New governance for McPhy
NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS OF INNATE PHARMA AS OF JULY 1, 2021
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announces spud of Tie-4 and an operational ...
Kyahn Williamson Joins Telix to Lead Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Goliath Drills Significant Quartz-Sulphide Veining Over 57.5 Meters* in Inaugural Drill Hole on the ...
Vow ASA: Vow ex.rights to consideration shares in Vow Green Metals AS today
Kinnevik: Interim report 1 January – 30 June 2021
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Teleflex Announces Real-World Clinical Data Presentations of the UroLift System at the 36th Annual ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board