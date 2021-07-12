Arena Minerals Announces $10 Million Offering Led by Lithium Americas

TORONTO, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arena Minerals Inc. ("Arena" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AN) announces a non-brokered private placement of subscription receipts (the " Subscription Receipts ") at a price of $0.14 per Subscription Receipt for gross proceeds of up to $10,000,000 (the " Offering "). The proceeds of the Offering will be applied to the acquisition of the Sal de la Puna lithium brine project from Centaur Resources Pty Ltd., described in the Company's news releases of May 25, 2021 and June 10, 2021 (the " Centaur Acquisition "). Amounts not required to complete the Centaur Acquisition will be used by Arena for exploration and development expenditures on the Company's lithium assets and for general corporate purposes.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Lithium Americas Corp. ("Lithium Americas” or “LAC”) will be acquiring $6 million of Subscription Receipts in the Offering. Under LAC’s subscription agreement with Arena, and provided it holds at least 7.5% of Arena's common shares, LAC has been granted the right (i) to participate in future Arena financings to maintain its percentage ownership interest in Arena; and (ii) to appoint a nominee to the Arena board of directors as long as it holds at least 10% of Arena's common shares.

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd ("Ganfeng Lithium") holds a contractual right to participate in the Offering to maintain its percentage ownership interest in Arena under the Subscription agreement dated February 3, 2021.

Upon successful closing of the Company’s share purchase agreement with Centaur Resources Pty Ltd. (the "Release Condition"), the Subscription Receipts will be exchanged without payment of additional consideration for units of the Company (each a "Unit"). Each Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share of the Company at $0.25 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. If the Release Condition is not met by August 15, 2021, the proceeds of the Offering will be returned to the subscribers without interest or deduction.