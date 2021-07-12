checkAd

International Millennium Mining Corp. Announces Name Change to Millennium Silver Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / International Millennium Mining Corp. (TSXV:IMI) (the "Company" or "IMMC") is pleased to announce that, further to its June 28, 2021 press release, it will be changing its name to "Millennium Silver Corp."

At the opening of the markets on July 13, 2021, the Company's common shares will commence trading under the new name, Millennium Silver Corp., and the new ticker symbol "MSC". The Company's new CUSIP number is 60041D106 and its new ISIN is CA60041D1069.

No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Issued share certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the change of name and will not need to be exchanged. The Company encourages any shareholder concerns in this regard to be directed to their broker or agent.

International Millennium Mining Corp. (TSXV:IMI) is focused on the exploration and development of its Silver Peak silver-gold project in southwest Nevada. The Company's common shares trade on the Exchange under the symbol: IMI.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

'John A. Versfelt"

John A. Versfelt 
President and CEO

Further information about the Company can be found on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), the Company's website (www.immc.ca) or by contacting Mr. John Versfelt, President & CEO of the Company at 604-527-8135.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs and other business transactions timing. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

SOURCE: International Millennium Mining Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654981/International-Millennium-Mining-Corp ...

Wertpapier


