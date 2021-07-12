checkAd

PharmaCyte Biotech Announces Stability Test Results on Cells from Master Cell Bank

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.07.2021, 15:00  |  38   |   |   

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB: PMCB), a biotechnology company focused on developing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes using its signature live-cell encapsulation technology, Cell-in-a-Box, today announced that after 3 years of storage in a vapor phase of liquid nitrogen, the original cytochrome P450 expressing cells from PharmaCyte’s Master Cell Bank (MCB) manufactured by Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories continue to retain their viability and excellent enzymatic activity, both of which are critical stability parameters.

This study is in addition to, and distinct from, the previously positive stability study test results of the CypCaps product after storage at -80C over various timepoints.

The enzymatic activity is the property that causes the activation of low dose ifosfamide in patients and subsequently the killing of their cancerous tumors. Thus, having good enzymatic activity is a direct measure of the effectiveness of the cells. It is important to show stability of the MCB cells since these cells will be used as a resource for continued production of future batches of PharmaCyte’s clinical trial product referred to as CypCaps. For this reason, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration requested that the stability of the MCB cells be analyzed.

PharmaCyte’s Chief Executive Officer, Kenneth L. Waggoner, said, “We are pleased to have generated data on the viability and enzymatic activity of cells from our Master Cell Bank after 3 year’s storage. The study will proceed over the next three years to obtain the maximum stability of the cells from the MCB after continuous storage in liquid nitrogen, ensuring that we have a resource for future production of our CypCaps as this novel therapy makes its way into the clinic.”

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes based upon a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology known as “Cell-in-a-Box”. This technology is being used as a platform upon which therapies for several types of cancer and diabetes are being developed.

PharmaCyte’s therapy for cancer involves encapsulating genetically engineered human cells that convert an inactive chemotherapy drug into its active or “cancer-killing” form. For pancreatic cancer, these encapsulated cells are implanted in the blood supply to the patient’s tumor as close as possible to the site of the tumor. Once implanted, the chemotherapy prodrug ifosfamide that is normally activated in the liver is given intravenously at one-third the normal dose. The ifosfamide is carried by the circulatory system to where the encapsulated cells have been implanted. When the ifosfamide flows through pores in the capsules, the live cells inside act as a “bio-artificial liver” and activate the chemotherapy prodrug ifosfamide at the site of the cancer. This “targeted chemotherapy” has proven effective and safe to use in past clinical trials and we believe results in little to no treatment related side effects.

Seite 1 von 2
PharmaCyte Biotech Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PharmaCyte Biotech Announces Stability Test Results on Cells from Master Cell Bank PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB: PMCB), a biotechnology company focused on developing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes using its signature live-cell encapsulation technology, Cell-in-a-Box, today announced that after 3 years of storage in …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
EA SPORTS Introduces FIFA 22 With Next-Gen HyperMotion Technology, Bringing Football’s Most ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Home Point Capital Inc. Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Tilray Shareholders Vote “FOR” All ...
Maxar Completes Power and Propulsion Element Preliminary Design Review
Titan Medical Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.07.21PharmaCyte Biotech Announces Reverse Stock Split
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21PharmaCyte Biotech Announces Results of Vote at Annual Meeting of Stockholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.06.21PharmaCyte Biotech Provides Update on Status of Activities to Lift Clinical Hold
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.06.21PharmaCyte Biotech Announces Shareholders Vote to Increase the Authorized Capital
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.06.21PharmaCyte Biotech Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Recording of Stockholder Meeting Available
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.06.21PharmaCyte Biotech Announces Details to Attend This Week’s Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten