PharmaCyte Biotech Announces Stability Test Results on Cells from Master Cell Bank

This study is in addition to, and distinct from, the previously positive stability study test results of the CypCaps product after storage at -80C over various timepoints.

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB: PMCB), a biotechnology company focused on developing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes using its signature live-cell encapsulation technology, Cell-in-a-Box, today announced that after 3 years of storage in a vapor phase of liquid nitrogen, the original cytochrome P450 expressing cells from PharmaCyte’s Master Cell Bank (MCB) manufactured by Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories continue to retain their viability and excellent enzymatic activity, both of which are critical stability parameters.

The enzymatic activity is the property that causes the activation of low dose ifosfamide in patients and subsequently the killing of their cancerous tumors. Thus, having good enzymatic activity is a direct measure of the effectiveness of the cells. It is important to show stability of the MCB cells since these cells will be used as a resource for continued production of future batches of PharmaCyte’s clinical trial product referred to as CypCaps. For this reason, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration requested that the stability of the MCB cells be analyzed.

PharmaCyte’s Chief Executive Officer, Kenneth L. Waggoner, said, “We are pleased to have generated data on the viability and enzymatic activity of cells from our Master Cell Bank after 3 year’s storage. The study will proceed over the next three years to obtain the maximum stability of the cells from the MCB after continuous storage in liquid nitrogen, ensuring that we have a resource for future production of our CypCaps as this novel therapy makes its way into the clinic.”

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes based upon a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology known as “Cell-in-a-Box”. This technology is being used as a platform upon which therapies for several types of cancer and diabetes are being developed.

PharmaCyte’s therapy for cancer involves encapsulating genetically engineered human cells that convert an inactive chemotherapy drug into its active or “cancer-killing” form. For pancreatic cancer, these encapsulated cells are implanted in the blood supply to the patient’s tumor as close as possible to the site of the tumor. Once implanted, the chemotherapy prodrug ifosfamide that is normally activated in the liver is given intravenously at one-third the normal dose. The ifosfamide is carried by the circulatory system to where the encapsulated cells have been implanted. When the ifosfamide flows through pores in the capsules, the live cells inside act as a “bio-artificial liver” and activate the chemotherapy prodrug ifosfamide at the site of the cancer. This “targeted chemotherapy” has proven effective and safe to use in past clinical trials and we believe results in little to no treatment related side effects.