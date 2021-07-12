checkAd

Wish Appoints Farhang Kassaei as Chief Technology Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.07.2021, 15:00  |  40   |   |   

ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a/ Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, today announced the appointment of Farhang Kassaei, former Senior Director at Google, to the newly created position of Chief Technology Officer, effective July 12, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005446/en/

Farhang Kassaei, CTO, Wish (Photo: Business Wire)

Farhang Kassaei, CTO, Wish (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Kassaei will report to Wish Founder and CEO Piotr Szulczewski and will be responsible for Wish’s core Marketplace as well as Engineering Product & Infrastructure, Data & Relevancy, Wish Local and Product Procurement. He will also drive the development of new technology solutions.

Prior to joining Wish, Mr. Kassaei served as Senior Director of Software Engineering at Google and since 2014, oversaw the development and roll-out of full-stack commerce capabilities across Search, YouTube, Assistant and Local, as well as Google Express local shopping and delivery products. He also oversaw the infrastructure enabling Google Product Listing Ads (PLA) globally.

“Farhang will drive our technology development at a pivotal moment in our journey and lead the enhancement of Wish’s existing product offerings, as well as the creation of a whole suite of exciting new technology solutions,” said Wish Founder and CEO Piotr Szulczewski. “Farhang is an experienced leader, and his deep understanding of software, systems, ecommerce ecosystems and product development will be invaluable to us as we continue to execute on our vision and strategic roadmap. His work on logistics and scaling merchant onboarding at Google are particularly relevant and demonstrative of the type of experience that will have a positive impact on our core business. We’re delighted to be strengthening our senior leadership team with someone of Farhang’s caliber and look forward to his contributions to our future success.”

“This is an exciting opportunity to join a rapidly growing business with a clear vision of making ecommerce affordable and accessible to everyone,” said Mr. Kassaei. “My aim is to help enrich the consumer experience and make our open commerce ecosystem more viable for merchants, all while building out complementary new features to strengthen Wish’s position as one of the preeminent platforms for value-conscious shoppers.”

Seite 1 von 3
ContextLogic Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: ContextLogic (Wish)
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wish Appoints Farhang Kassaei as Chief Technology Officer ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a/ Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, today announced the appointment of Farhang Kassaei, former Senior Director at Google, to the newly created position of Chief Technology Officer, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
EA SPORTS Introduces FIFA 22 With Next-Gen HyperMotion Technology, Bringing Football’s Most ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Home Point Capital Inc. Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Tilray Shareholders Vote “FOR” All ...
Maxar Completes Power and Propulsion Element Preliminary Design Review
Titan Medical Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.07.21Wish erhält Zulassung als Zahlungsinstitut für die EU
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21Wish Granted Payment Institution License for the EU
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21Diese Meme-Aktie ist anders als die anderen
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
30.06.21Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against ContextLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.06.21Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.06.21Final Lead Plaintiff Deadline Approaching in the ContextLogic Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.06.21Wish Announces Partnership With Leading Ecommerce Platform PrestaShop
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten