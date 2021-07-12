Hayward Expands Energy Efficient DOE Compliant Pool Pump Offerings Adding High Performance XE Series Line

In total, the XE Series launches with seven new models with varying levels of Total Horsepower (THP):

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) (“Hayward” or the “Company”), a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems, today announced the launch of its new XE Series line of ultra-high efficiency pumps, which marks a breakthrough development of key new technology that lowers the entry price point to high performance, U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) compliant pumps. The new line is priced midway between single- and fully-featured variable speed models, expanding market access to the category.

TriStar XE: Three new models (1.25, 1.85, 2.25 THP), compatible as drop-ins for other competitive variable speed pumps

Super Pump XE: Two new models (1.65, 2.25 THP), compatible as drop-ins for existing Hayward Super Pump single and two speed pumps (1.5 & 2.0 THP)

MaxFlo XE: Two new models (1.65, 2.25 THP), compatible as drop-ins for all existing Hayward MaxFlo pumps

Not only do all XE Series pumps exceed the upcoming benchmarks required by DOE regulations, they also surpass many competitive variable-speed pumps in overall efficiency. Additionally, each pump offers dual-voltage capability (230V/115V) and six selectable speeds that can be toggled with the push of a button.

The new DOE regulations, which affect in-ground and above-ground residential and commercial pumps, go into effect July 19, 2021 and require newly manufactured pool pumps to be more energy efficient. The regulations provide an updated way of measuring energy efficiencies through a weighted energy factor (WEF), as well as new labeling requirements making it easier for consumers to compare pump efficiency.

“Hayward is taking the lead in the energy conversion story by leveraging innovative technology to drive wider adoption of energy efficient products,” said Scott Petty, Hayward’s Global Product Manager of Pumps. “With the July regulation changes this week, there is no better time than now.”

The XE Series launch is the latest result of Hayward’s energy efficiency conversion strategy to deliver market leading, energy efficient products. XE Series pumps take advantage of leading innovation to achieve high levels of efficiency at a more competitive price point.

Hayward’s TriStar Variable Speed Pump captured the #1 rating in energy efficiency within the industry (per DOE metrics, as of June 1, 2021) with the highest overall WEF. Hayward also won the ENERGY STAR 2021 Award for Excellence in Product Design.

“In a ‘Pool Trends’ survey we recently conducted, we found that 55% of respondents who own a pool are considering upgrading their pump or other equipment to make their pool more energy efficient,” said Petty. “Nearly 80% of all respondents are unaware of the upcoming DOE regulatory changes, illustrating a window of opportunity for Hayward and the industry overall as consumers look to invest in more sustainable options for their pools.”

Like all products in Hayward’s trade-exclusive Expert Line, XE Series pumps are only available from pool professionals. For more information, speak with your Hayward Sales Representative or visit hayward.com.

About Hayward Industries, Inc.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. Headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ, Hayward designs, manufactures, and markets a full line of innovative, energy-efficient pool and spa equipment, with brands including AquaVac, AquaRite, ColorLogic, Navigator, OmniLogic, OmniHub, TriStar, Super Pump, TurboCell, pHin, CAT Controllers, HCP Pumps and Saline C Series.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005459/en/