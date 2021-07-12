Desktop Metal Acquires Aerosint, Adding Multi-Material Capabilities to Leading Additive Manufacturing 2.0 Technology Portfolio

This multi-metal heat exchanger is printed using Aerosint selective powder deposition technology with stainless steel exterior surfaces to match other components in a cooling circuit and copper alloy interior surfaces for improved corrosion resistance. (Photo: Business Wire)

Founded in 2016 and based in Belgium, Aerosint offers a unique powder deposition system based on a proprietary digital process that selectively deposits two or more powders to form a single, thin powder layer containing multiple materials. The Company’s patented selective powder deposition technology enables full three-dimensional control of material placement during printing and can be integrated into any powder bed AM process, such as laser powder bed fusion, binder jetting, high-speed sintering or selective laser sintering. This new, multi-material approach to powder deposition is designed to support high-speed printing of a broad range of polymers, metals, and ceramics.

As the only high-throughput, multi-material powder recoating system in the market, selective powder deposition unlocks a range of new use cases for AM. In addition to reducing powder waste, material cost, and post-processing time associated with single-material, commercially available powder bed AM processes, multi-material powder deposition has the potential to realize additional benefits at scale. Such benefits include localized optimization of mechanical properties, such as wear resistance or vibration dampening, and improved chemical and physical properties, such as thermal and electrical conductivity, corrosion resistance, or aesthetics. Examples of applications for multi-material printing include:

Molds with conformal cooling channels optimized for heat dissipation;

Wear-resistant cutting tools with a hard exterior and ductile interior;

Conductive metal paths within polymer parts for flexible electronics;

Bi-material luxury goods with superior aesthetics; and

RF components with different dielectric and conductive properties.

“This transaction advances our strategy to own differentiated print technologies that enable an expanding set of AM 2.0 applications at scale,” said Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal. “Multi-material printing is the next frontier in AM. Today people print parts, but in the future, people will look to print full products, which may be composed of multiple materials. Industrializing Aerosint’s core technology and related powder processing systems will provide many benefits to the broad adoption of AM solutions. We look forward to partnering with our new colleagues at Aerosint to mature this unique technology and integrate it into upcoming Desktop Metal products over the next several years. We are also excited for Aerosint to independently continue its growth trajectory by offering selective powder deposition solutions and services to third-party manufacturers and customers of powder-based AM systems.”