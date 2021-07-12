checkAd

Stardust Solar First Company to Become Authorized SunPower Dealer in Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.07.2021, 15:08  |  59   |   |   

A Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company, Stardust Solar now offers SunPower residential solar solutions as it continues rapid growth in the growing solar marketplace

  • As SunPower dealer, Stardust will offer residential SunPower brand products including Maxeon technology.
  • This is a National distribution agreement for Stardust Solar with operations across Canada including in Burnaby BC, Kamloops BC, Edmonton Alb, Regina Sk, Barrie Ont, Montreal Que and Halifax NS.
  • SunPower offers 25-year warranty on its solar panels, leading the way in Canada.
  • Stardust Solar is planning to file its preliminary prospectus with BCSC in Q3 of this year and plans for public listing prior to year end 2021.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square'' or the “Company”) (CSE:VST) (OTC: VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) is pleased to announce that its portfolio company Stardust Solar (“Stardust”) has become the first and only coast to coast authorized Canadian dealer of the highly sought after solar and energy services provider, SunPower. As an Authorized SunPower Dealer, Stardust will offer its SunPower solar solutions to residential customers including SunPower’s DC solar panels and InvisiMount mounting hardware for faster installation and design.

A solar leader since 1985 with over 360,000 homeowners powering their homes with SunPower systems, California-based SunPower is a vertically integrated provider of the world’s leading solar systems. SunPower’s solar panels are the most efficient, durable and best looking available in the industry, supported under one comprehensive warranty. Leading public and private companies have chosen SunPower to provide solar cells including thousands of respected companies in technology, education and government among others.  

“Stardust Solar plays an important role in growing solar adoption in Canada. We are excited to welcome them into the SunPower fold and be a part of helping more homeowners go solar,” said Tony Garzolini, Vice President of Sales at SunPower.

This agreement is a gamechanger for Stardust Solar as it continues its rapid growth throughout the Canadian marketplace. The Company now has over eight distribution channels from coast to coast in Canada.

"We are honoured to represent SunPower across Canada. SunPower will be game-changing for our business and for homeowners," said Mark Tadros, CEO of Stardust. "Until now, Canadians weren’t afforded many options in their search for solar products, and education around solar power efficiencies, product choices, options and the solar lifestyle savings were minimal at best.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stardust Solar First Company to Become Authorized SunPower Dealer in Canada A Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company, Stardust Solar now offers SunPower residential solar solutions as it continues rapid growth in the growing solar marketplaceAs SunPower dealer, Stardust will offer residential SunPower brand products …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
2021: A year of transition for Atos
Bone Therapeutics appoints Anne Leselbaum, MD as Chief Medical Officer
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of July 1, 2021
New governance for McPhy
NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS OF INNATE PHARMA AS OF JULY 1, 2021
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announces spud of Tie-4 and an operational ...
Kyahn Williamson Joins Telix to Lead Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Goliath Drills Significant Quartz-Sulphide Veining Over 57.5 Meters* in Inaugural Drill Hole on the ...
Vow ASA: Vow ex.rights to consideration shares in Vow Green Metals AS today
Kinnevik: Interim report 1 January – 30 June 2021
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Teleflex Announces Real-World Clinical Data Presentations of the UroLift System at the 36th Annual ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board