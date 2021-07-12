Stardust Solar First Company to Become Authorized SunPower Dealer in Canada

A Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company, Stardust Solar now offers SunPower residential solar solutions as it continues rapid growth in the growing solar marketplace

As SunPower dealer, Stardust will offer residential SunPower brand products including Maxeon technology.



This is a National distribution agreement for Stardust Solar with operations across Canada including in Burnaby BC, Kamloops BC, Edmonton Alb, Regina Sk, Barrie Ont, Montreal Que and Halifax NS.

SunPower offers 25-year warranty on its solar panels, leading the way in Canada.

Stardust Solar is planning to file its preliminary prospectus with BCSC in Q3 of this year and plans for public listing prior to year end 2021.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square'' or the “Company”) (CSE:VST) (OTC: VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) is pleased to announce that its portfolio company Stardust Solar (“Stardust”) has become the first and only coast to coast authorized Canadian dealer of the highly sought after solar and energy services provider, SunPower. As an Authorized SunPower Dealer, Stardust will offer its SunPower solar solutions to residential customers including SunPower’s DC solar panels and InvisiMount mounting hardware for faster installation and design.

A solar leader since 1985 with over 360,000 homeowners powering their homes with SunPower systems, California-based SunPower is a vertically integrated provider of the world’s leading solar systems. SunPower’s solar panels are the most efficient, durable and best looking available in the industry, supported under one comprehensive warranty. Leading public and private companies have chosen SunPower to provide solar cells including thousands of respected companies in technology, education and government among others.

“Stardust Solar plays an important role in growing solar adoption in Canada. We are excited to welcome them into the SunPower fold and be a part of helping more homeowners go solar,” said Tony Garzolini, Vice President of Sales at SunPower.

This agreement is a gamechanger for Stardust Solar as it continues its rapid growth throughout the Canadian marketplace. The Company now has over eight distribution channels from coast to coast in Canada.

"We are honoured to represent SunPower across Canada. SunPower will be game-changing for our business and for homeowners," said Mark Tadros, CEO of Stardust. "Until now, Canadians weren’t afforded many options in their search for solar products, and education around solar power efficiencies, product choices, options and the solar lifestyle savings were minimal at best.”