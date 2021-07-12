checkAd

VTEX Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

12.07.2021   

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VTEX, a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform provider for enterprise brands and retailers, the leader in accelerating the digital commerce transformation in Latin America and expanding globally, today announced the launch of its initial public offering of 19,000,000 Class A common shares. The offering consists of 13,876,702 Class A common shares offered by VTEX and 5,123,298 Class A common shares offered by VTEX's selling shareholders. VTEX also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,850,000 shares of Class A common shares from VTEX. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $15.00 USD and $17.00 USD per Class A common share. VTEX intends to list its Class A common shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "VTEX". The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether, or when, the offering will be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

VTEX

VTEX intends to use the net proceeds from the initial public offering for general corporate purposes. VTEX will receive no proceeds from the sale of Class A common shares by the selling shareholders.

J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and BofA Securities are acting as global coordinators for the proposed offering. KeyBanc Capital Markets, Morgan Stanley and Itaú BBA are acting as joint bookrunners for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, from:

  • J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at 1-866-803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com;
  • Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or
  • BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold and offers to buy may not be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About VTEX
VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Our platform enables our customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. Founded in Brazil, we have been a leader in accelerating the digital commerce transformation in Latin America and are expanding globally. Our platform is engineered to enterprise-level standards and functionality, and we are trusted by more than 2,000 customers with over 2,500 active online stores across 32 countries to connect with their consumers in a meaningful way.

Contacts - Edelman for VTEX
LATAM
Regina Carapeto
regina.carapeto@edelman.com
+55 11 97217-2031

US
Julia Fisher
Julia.Fisher@edelman.com
+1 646 301 2968

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1551825/VTEX_Logo.jpg




