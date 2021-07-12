checkAd

goeasy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Jackie Foo as Chief Operating Officer

Experienced Retail Executive to Bring Expertise in Store and Contact Centre Operations

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), (“goeasy” or the “Company”), a leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services, today announced the appointment of Jackie Foo as Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer of its easyfinancial and easyhome retail and contact centre operations, effective July 15th, 2021.

Jackie brings over 25 years of retail leadership experience from some of Canada’s best-known brands, including Bell Canada, Jenny Craig and Telus. Most recently, Jackie ran Bell Canada’s corporate stores and Retail Centre of Excellence, where she played a critical role in driving Bell’s channel distribution strategy and managed the store network for the Bell, Virgin and Lucky Mobile brands. Previously, Jackie held numerous executive posts within Bell, including Chief Operating Officer for The Source. Jackie holds a B.A. from the University of Western Ontario and completed the Advanced Management Program at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

“Jackie’s addition to goeasy is an exciting milestone as it rounds out the development of our senior leadership team,” said Jason Mullins, goeasy’s President and CEO. “She has an excellent track record of leading and inspiring front-line teams to produce results through customer relationships and an omnichannel model like ours’. In her role, Jackie will lead the operations of our easyfinancial and easyhome retail network, along with our contact centre supporting those brands. She will add welcome expertise in retail distribution to the strength of our management team, as we continue on our journey to become the largest and best performing non-prime lender in Canada.”

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd., a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome, easyfinancial and LendCare brands. Supported by more than 2,200 employees, the Company offers a wide variety of financial products and services including lease-to-own merchandise, unsecured and secured instalment loans. Customers can transact seamlessly through an omni-channel model that includes an online and mobile platform, over 400 locations across Canada, and point-of-sale financing offered in the retail, power sports, automotive, home improvement and healthcare verticals, through more than 4,000 merchants across Canada. Throughout the Company’s history, it has acquired and organically served over 1 million Canadians and originated over $6.4 billion in loans, with one in three easyfinancial customers graduating to prime credit and 60% increasing their credit score within 12 months of borrowing.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards including Waterstone Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Glassdoor Top CEO Award, Achievers Top 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award, the Digital Finance Institute’s Canada’s Top 50 FinTech Companies, ranking on the TSX30 and placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. The Company is represented by a diverse group of team members from over 75 nationalities who believe strongly in giving back to the communities in which it operates. To date, goeasy has raised and donated over $3.8 million to support its long-standing partnerships with BGC Canada, Habitat for Humanity and many other local charities.

goeasy Ltd.’s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY”. goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody’s. Visit www.goeasy.com.

