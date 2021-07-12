checkAd

LUXASIA, Asia Pacific beauty distribution platform, named one of Singapore's Best Managed Companies by Deloitte

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.07.2021, 15:16  |  26   |   |   

SINGAPORE, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It could not be timelier for LUXASIA to win the prestigious Singapore's Best Managed Companies award from Deloitte this year. On its significance, Dr Wolfgang Baier, Group CEO of LUXASIA, says, "This award is a compelling endorsement of our transformation efforts, investments, and results achieved over the last 5 years. This success is due to our open 'One Team' culture shared by more than 2000 talents across 15 markets. We were able to merge professional management expertise and deep digital capabilities, with LUXASIA's core entrepreneurial spirit and luxury excellence spanning over 4000 points-of-sale. This prestigious recognition by Deloitte, especially after its rigorous assessment, is testament to our relentless drive in building the leading beauty omni-distribution platform in Asia Pacific."

Chairman Mr Patrick Chong & Group CEO Dr Wolfgang Baier of LUXASIA receiving the Singapore’s Best Managed Companies award, conferred by Deloitte

 

LUXASIA Logo

The inaugural Singapore edition of the awards is derived from Deloitte's global Best Managed Companies awards program, whose rigorous assessment framework is founded on more than 25 years of global practice in 37 countries, evaluating business factors such as strategy, quality of management, capabilities & innovation, culture & commitment, as well as governance & financials. LUXASIA is very proud to receive this prestigious award.

For luxury and niche beauty brands, Asia Pacific is the place to be and to enter now. Its luxury beauty market is slated to have the highest growth rate globally driven by a growing middle-class, increasingly discerning consumers, high mobile penetration, and accelerated social and online commerce growth. LUXASIA's unique and extensive omnichannel network facilitates very quick market entries, hyper growth journeys, and impactful consumer engagements.

On the bright future ahead, Mr Patrick Chong, Chairman of LUXASIA, affirms, "We are now ready to push ahead with our plans to grow our geographical footprint, developing and investing in new frontiers. The transformed LUXASIA is even better poised to help luxury beauty brands unlock the full potential of Asia Pacific and make them successful." LUXASIA's core competencies as a omnichannel distribution platform span luxury retail, e-commerce, social commerce, distribution, and data-driven consumer marketing. With these, LUXASIA now delivers greater value to all brand partners.

Concluding on a note of gratitude, both Mr Chong and Dr Baier say, "We would like to thank our more than 120 luxury beauty brand partners, as well as our myriad of retail and trade partners across the region, for their deep trust and strong support all these years."

Media Contact: 

Brynner Jananto
brynnerjananto@luxasia.com 
T: +65-6488-8928
M: +65-9856-7597

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1571745/Chairman_Mr_Patrick_Chong___Group_CEO_Dr_Wolfgang_Baier.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1571746/LUXASIA_Logo.jpg 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LUXASIA, Asia Pacific beauty distribution platform, named one of Singapore's Best Managed Companies by Deloitte SINGAPORE, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - It could not be timelier for LUXASIA to win the prestigious Singapore's Best Managed Companies award from Deloitte this year. On its significance, Dr Wolfgang Baier, Group CEO of LUXASIA, says, "This award is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TES Closes Deal On 10,000 sqm Battery Recycling Facility With Europe's Largest Seaport
St Kitts and Nevis Announces $15 Million Income Support Programme to Financially Support Citizens ...
Orexo signs commercial partnership agreement with Sober Grid allowing community users access to ...
Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky 2021 Middle East Edition to be Held in Dubai, UAE, Live on Sept 28, ...
iACADEMY wins 3 Brand Awards by the UK based - Global Brands Magazine
Zimbabwe to Fight Forest Fires with Vehicles Delivered by AFTRADE DMCC
Daniela Ortiz From Àngels Barcelona Gallery Won The 14th illySustainArt Award Presented at ...
Denmark most business-friendly country in world; Norway and Sweden among simplest in Europe, TMF ...
Bacchus Capital to Launch Technology Investment Banking Advisory and Ventures Business
Retail Logistics Market Size Worth $498.34 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 11.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
DigiPlex to be Acquired by IPI Partners
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
UK Government Regulates Junk Food and Bolsters Prospects for Health Food Industry
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares July 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
EQT Private Equity to sell Igenomix to Vitrolife for an enterprise value of EUR 1.25 billion
Hadean Join O3DE Project as Founding Members
Invitation to Stora Enso's Q2 results webcast on 21 July 2021
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
TBD Media Group's New Campaign Gives a Platform to the Leaders at this Pivotal Moment of Business ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area