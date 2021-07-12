Adviser to Ave Maria Mutual Funds Hires Director of Strategic Planning
Schwartz Investment Counsel, Inc. (the Firm), investment adviser for the Ave Maria Mutual Funds, has seen an incredible growth of interest in the morally responsible investment (MRI) strategies presented in the Ave Maria Mutual Funds. In order to satisfy the demand among advisors and their clients, the Firm has hired an industry professional with a deep understanding of the needs of advisors who also aligns with the principles and culture of the organization. Robert M. Geppner has joined Schwartz Investment Counsel, Inc. as Director of Strategic Planning, having recently retired from Franklin Templeton Investments where he crafted an illustrious 34-year career. Bob has worked in all facets of intermediary distribution, beginning his career as a wholesaler in 1987 and advancing to Executive Vice President - Head of National Sales. In his new role with the Firm, Bob will further cultivate relationships with financial advisors across the full spectrum of distributors.
George P. Schwartz, CFA, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, remarked, “Bob is a tremendous addition to our Firm. We are confident that with his industry expertise and his reputation for integrity, he will expand the presence of the Ave Maria Mutual Funds within the broker dealer community.” Geppner will report to Michael J. Schwartz, Executive Vice President – Institutional Sales, who added, “I am excited to work with a such an accomplished professional as Bob and I’m sure he’ll contribute significantly to the expansion of our family of Catholic mutual funds.” Bob Geppner commented, “The interest in 'Impact Investing' has focused a spotlight on MRI and I hope to leverage my experience to significantly expand the placement of our family of Catholic mutual funds.”
About Ave Maria Mutual Funds
Ave Maria Mutual Funds is the largest family of Catholic mutual funds in the U.S. with nearly $3.0 billion in assets under management. The six no-load funds invest in companies that do not violate core values and teachings of the Catholic Church. The two largest funds are the $1 billion Ave Maria Growth Fund (Ticker: AVEGX) and $950 million Ave Maria Rising Dividend Fund (Ticker: AVEDX). For more information about Ave Maria Mutual Funds, call 1-866-AVE-MARIA (866-283-6274) or visit www.avemariafunds.com.
About Schwartz Investment Counsel, Inc.
Schwartz Investment Counsel, Inc. is a Registered Investment Adviser. Founded in 1980, the Firm is headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan with a branch office in Ave Maria, Florida. In managing the Ave Maria Mutual Funds, investments are made only if companies meet the Funds’ financial and moral criteria. As such, returns may be lower or higher than if decisions were based solely on investment considerations. The Funds’ method of security selection may or may not be successful and the Funds may underperform or outperform the stock market as a whole. All mutual funds are subject to market risk, including possible loss of principal. For more information about Schwartz Investment Counsel, Inc., visit www.schwartzinvest.com.
