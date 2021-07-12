checkAd

Quidel Receives CE Mark for Savanna Multiplex Molecular Analyzer and Respiratory Viral Panel

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.07.2021, 15:15  |  37   |   |   

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) (“Quidel”), a leading provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, announced today that the company has received the CE Mark for its innovative Savanna multiplex molecular analyzer and Savanna RVP4 Assay (Respiratory Viral Panel-4). The CE Mark allows Quidel to market and sell the Savanna system in Europe, as well as other countries that accept the CE Mark.

Savanna is Quidel’s revolutionary multiplex molecular platform that enables professional customers to analyze up to 12 pathogens or targets, plus controls, from a single assay run in less than 30 minutes. The Savanna system is a fully integrated, sample-to-result automated in-vitro diagnostic platform that performs real-time Polymerization Chain Reaction (PCR) tests by using the Savanna instrument and Savanna assay cartridges. After inserting the assay cartridge, the instrument performs sample and reagent preparation, nucleic acid extraction and amplification, real-time detection of RNA or DNA target sequence, and qualitative or quantitative result interpretation from a variety of sample types. The Savanna system is intended to aid in the diagnosis of the related diseases.

Quidel’s initial Savanna RVP4 Assay (Respiratory Viral Panel-4) is a rapid, multiplexed nucleic acid test intended for use with the Savanna instrument for the simultaneous qualitative detection and differentiation of influenza A (Flu A), influenza B (Flu B), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and SARS-CoV-2 RNA isolated from human nasal or nasopharyngeal swabs in media obtained from patients with signs and symptoms of respiratory tract infection. This in vitro diagnostic test is intended to aid in the differential diagnosis of infections with these viruses. The Savanna RVP4 Assay comes in a fully integrated cartridge that is stable at room temperature.

“Receipt of the CE Mark is an important step forward on our path to commercialize Savanna’s powerful but simple-to-use molecular diagnostic technology,” said Douglas Bryant, president and CEO of Quidel Corporation. “The Savanna system’s small footprint features integrated sample prep combined with rapid real-time PCR amplification and detection technologies, making it a perfect fit for syndromic testing in hospitals and moderate-complexity labs, with the goal of eventually accessing physician offices, urgent care clinics and other point-of-care locations. We expect to deploy our first batch of instruments to select international customers and the performance data generated will support our longer-term commercialization efforts as we build instrument inventory that we anticipate will be required for our planned broad-scale launch in the U.S.”

Seite 1 von 3
Quidel Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Quidel Receives CE Mark for Savanna Multiplex Molecular Analyzer and Respiratory Viral Panel Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) (“Quidel”), a leading provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, announced today that the company has received the CE Mark for its innovative …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
EA SPORTS Introduces FIFA 22 With Next-Gen HyperMotion Technology, Bringing Football’s Most ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Home Point Capital Inc. Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Tilray Shareholders Vote “FOR” All ...
Maxar Completes Power and Propulsion Element Preliminary Design Review
Titan Medical Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:00 UhrNew Website Created by Quidel Corporation Provides Consumers With Information and Easy-to-Understand Answers Regarding Lyme Disease
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21Public Service Campaign From Quidel Corporation Directed Toward Heightening Awareness Among Summer Camps of the Dangers of Lyme Disease
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.06.21With Lyme Disease on the Rise Nationwide, Quidel Corporation Urges Early Testing With Its Rapid Point-of-Care Test
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten