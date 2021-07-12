Quidel Receives CE Mark for Savanna Multiplex Molecular Analyzer and Respiratory Viral Panel

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) (“Quidel”), a leading provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, announced today that the company has received the CE Mark for its innovative Savanna multiplex molecular analyzer and Savanna RVP4 Assay (Respiratory Viral Panel-4). The CE Mark allows Quidel to market and sell the Savanna system in Europe, as well as other countries that accept the CE Mark.

Savanna is Quidel’s revolutionary multiplex molecular platform that enables professional customers to analyze up to 12 pathogens or targets, plus controls, from a single assay run in less than 30 minutes. The Savanna system is a fully integrated, sample-to-result automated in-vitro diagnostic platform that performs real-time Polymerization Chain Reaction (PCR) tests by using the Savanna instrument and Savanna assay cartridges. After inserting the assay cartridge, the instrument performs sample and reagent preparation, nucleic acid extraction and amplification, real-time detection of RNA or DNA target sequence, and qualitative or quantitative result interpretation from a variety of sample types. The Savanna system is intended to aid in the diagnosis of the related diseases.