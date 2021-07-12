Affinor Growers Announces New Advisory Board Member for Commercial Strawberry Production

Mr. Bo Slack is an accredited produce leader with over 30 years of progressive experience in all facets of Innovative Agricultural Operations, Marketing, Food Safety and Sustainability. He has led high-level teams in the Pacific Northwest representing the largest group of Independent Berry Growers in all facets of production and operations. It’s been his honor to supply some of the finest Conventional and Organic produce grown in the Northwest to wholesale and retail channels. Innovative substrate farming is the key to the future of farming, embracing new concepts to improve yield to acreage ratio while managing the land to its highest potential. Appointed by the USDA to the United States Highbush Blueberry Council, he serves as Chairman of the Industry Relations Committee.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affinor Growers Inc. (“ Affinor ” or the “ Company ”) (CSE: AFI OTCQB: RSSFF) is pleased to announce Bo Slack has joined the Affinor advisory board to assist with growth plans for local, year-round, strawberry production across Canada, the USA and internationally.

Affinor CEO Nick Brusatore comments: “As we begin strawberry production in our 15,000 square foot, Abbotsford BC greenhouse in the next 90 days, we are bringing on experienced executives and experts to ensure that we execute the 5 year business plan available on our website, I am excited about working with an industry leader like Bo, to develop strategic relationships and deliver high quality produce to Canadian and US markets throughout the year.”

About Affinor

Affinor is a publicly traded company listed on the CSE under the symbol “AFI” and on the OTCQB under the symbol “RSSFF”. Affinor is focused on developing vertical farming technologies and using those technologies to grow fruits, vegetables, and cannabis in a sustainable manner.

To learn more about Affinor, visit: www.affinorgrowers.com

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Joshua Lavers: jlavers@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

www.renmarkfinancial.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.