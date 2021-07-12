checkAd

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a television interview with The Big Biz Show, which broadcasts into more than 110-million U.S. homes and is simulcast on 150+ radio stations, Ron Thomson, CEO of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (the “Company,” “Liquid Media” or “Liquid”) (Nasdaq: YVR), revealed how big data intelligence is propelling the Company forward to empower independent intellectual property (IP) creators around the world.

The TV interview aired after Thomson’s recent letter to shareholders showcasing Liquid’s transformational business solutions strategy.

“We're growing through purposefully acquiring companies in four key areas that support our business model,” Thomson told Big Biz Show host Bob "Sully" Sullivan. “We use big data analytics and modeling to figure out how something will perform and whether it will have an audience at the end of the day to make its money back and do it again and again, whether it's a film or a TV series.”

Thomson continued, “We're acquiring video content and technology businesses that support our industry and production services, and then obviously monetization. We've already announced our first three acquisition candidates and we'll have those closed in the next couple of months. We have several others that we're in negotiations with [to help build] this wonderful structure for our industry so that people who are interested know with confidence, even if they are independent, that there's a helping hand to [transform their content into a real business].”

Thomson also shares his insights about TV and film financing, feeding the insatiable demand for streaming content, curation and discoverability, and the evolution of audiences.

The full TV interview can be viewed via Liquid’s website. Links to other recent press, including discussion of Liquid’s strategic business model covered in Media In Canada and opportunities in the ‘Edutainment’ market in partnership with iNDIEFLIX, can also be found at LiquidMediaGroup.co by visiting the In The News section.

About Liquid Media Group Ltd.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: YVR) is a business solutions company empowering independent IP creators. Liquid’s end-to-end solution will enable professional video (film/TV and video game) creation, packaging, financing, delivery, and monetization, empowering IP creators to take their professional content from inception through the entire process to monetization.

Additional information is available at www.LiquidMediaGroup.co.

Further information:

Primoris Group
+1 (416) 489-0092
pg@liquidmediagroup.co

Media requests:

Investor / Business
Adam Bello
Media & Analyst Relations Manager
Primoris Group Inc.
+1 (416) 489-0092 x 226
media@primorisgroup.com

Industry
Jane Owen
Jane Owen PR
+1 (323) 819-1122
jane@janeowenpr.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "potentially" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Such forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, that the Company will be able to consummate the acquisition of Filmocracy, and that Filmocracy will continue to increase its revenues. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Further, such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic, regulatory actions, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc95ab29-6319-49a4 ...





