Strong/MDI Screen Systems Teams with Illuminarium Atlanta to Provide Immersive Cinematic Virtual Reality Experience

Using ground-breaking technology, Illuminarium Atlanta presents WILD, utilizing cinematic immersion to allow visitors to experience the watering holes, sweeping plains and majestic landscapes of Africa and come “face to face” with the world’s most exotic animals. To create this realistic encounter, Strong/MDI produced the proprietary, high contrast Orion optical coating applied to all the projection walls within the venue, as well as providing the patented speaker panels which allow the audio to penetrate through a solid projection surface with minimal distortion that is invisible to the human eye.

JOLIETTE, Quebec, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strong/MDI Screen Systems, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (NYSE American: BTN), and a leader in projection screen manufacturing and optical coating development for cinemas, commercial venues, and amusement parks worldwide (“Strong/MDI”) announces that it has partnered with Illuminarium Experiences on the opening of their first location in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Illuminarium Atlanta is a great venue providing a larger-than-life immersive virtual reality experience to the audience, allowing visitors to virtually walk through the savannahs of Africa. It was an honor to have collaborated with a leader in the industry, to push the boundaries of the immersive experience to a new level and we look forward to working with them on additional venues,” commented François Barrette, Vice President and General Manager for Strong/MDI.

‘’Our team implemented some of the very critical technical elements within the venue, ultimately helping Illuminarium achieve their final vision to provide the most realistic immersive experience possible. Working side-by-side with Illuminarium’s technical staff we have helped create a truly unique venue that is sure to please all audiences,” stated Dustin Small, Director of Special Projects for Strong/MDI.

“Illuminarium is a one-of-a-kind venue, placing the audience at the center of an immersive cinematic experience, virtually transporting you to the world’s most extraordinary places and beyond. Strong/MDI and their engineering team were the ideal partners to help us bring our vision of this unique audio-visual experience to life and we are excited to continue our work with them on subsequent venues,” said Brian Allen, Executive Vice President of Technology and Content for Illuminarium.